Kiwanis launch No Sugar November in Antigua and Grenada - Barbados Today

Kiwanis launch No Sugar November in Antigua and Grenada
The Kiwanis Clubs of Barbados have united to host a November Children and Families Challenge, as part of the national No Sugar November effort.

The eight clubs of Barbados, joined by other clubs in Grenada and Antigua which form Division 27 of the Eastern Canada and Caribbean District of Kiwanis International, are seeking to affect their local communities and to spread the challenge through the Kiwanis movement, a global organisation with over 550,000 members.

Lieutenant Governor Cynthia Blackman says the initiative is an important one, and its launch on World Diabetes Day is highly symbolic.

“With one in three adolescents being overweight or obese and at greater risk of developing non-communicable diseases such as hypertension, diabetes, and cancer, we need to take urgent steps to foster healthy kids and healthy communities.”

President Rashad Brathwaite of the Kiwanis Club of Bridgetown notes: “Our focus is serving the children of Barbados and the Caribbean.

“As such, we are really pleased to join this initiative which has been popularized by Barbadian Cheyne Jones adding a specific focus on children (and their parents) – recognizing the greatest influence on children are their parents and schools. Our goal is to start with this challenge and to continue to provide practical ways to assist families in transitioning to a healthier lifestyle.”

The Challenge which includes Water Wednesdays, Fruit Fridays and Saturday Sweats can be viewed on the various social media accounts of the Barbadian clubs of Division 27 – the Kiwanis Club of Barbados North, West, Central, South, Pride, Bridgetown, Bridgetown Young Professionals, and Barbados Young Professionals.

Various local celebrities and influencers will be sharing their platform to benefit schools and communities between November 14 and 28, 2020.  (PR)

