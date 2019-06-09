Chefette founder Assad Haloute knighted - Barbados Today

Founder of the popular fast-food chain, Chefette Restaurants Ltd, Assad John Haloute has been knighted.
Governor General, Dame Sandra Mason bestowed the honour at Government House last night.
Sir Assad was one of the recipients of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II’s 2019 New Year’s Honours.
Sir Assad said he felt “happy” and “honoured” to receive the knighthood as he thanked the employees of Chefette Restaurants Ltd. and his family for their support.
For her contributions to agriculture and sustainable development, the late Dr Frances Louise Chandler was promoted to Ordinary Commander of the Civil Division to the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Dr Chandler’s honour was received by her niece, Stephanie Barnett.
Cynthia Joan Williams was bestowed the title Officer of The Order of The British Empire for her service in nursing.
Reverend Hughson Carlos Inniss was honoured as an ordinary member the Civil Division of The Order of the British Empire for his services in youth empowerment and the fight against HIV/AIDS, as well as John Wayne Anderson Watts was conferred for his services to environmental health.
64 thoughts on “Chefette founder Assad Haloute knighted”
Kamal Gorbanovic lovely!
Congrats to him, question tho, how is it that no one under 40 ever gets knighted? Does knighthood have an age minimum requirement? If someone is an outstanding citizen that has accomplished everything to merit knighthood, why wait till they have one foot inside death’s door to give them something?
Congratulations
Stupesss what has he done for the Barbados public? make unhealthy foods and provide a few jobs, there are thousands like him.
Congratulations
Taught he would of expanded the Chefette brand, Chefette taste good enough to make Mc Donald and Burger King go bankrupt. Chefette should be now a world wide Bajan brand.
Congratulations
Mhairi Cameron
Get Real what have this Man done apart from contributing to this unhealthy adicted foods lifestyle in Barbados and demanding his staff count straws
Why? What has he done?
Congratulations
Why?
What about Richard Stoute
Many people asking what has he done? can we get some answers.
In every 10 comments they is always at least 1 goat who does comment differently…#sighlol
Congrats
Ryan Cardin legend
Congratulations
I still talk about the first sandwich I bought from Chefette!! That was in 95!
Marlon Daniel Marv X Clarke
Sabina West
Congratulations
Congratulations. Sir
WTF. Seriously?????
Well I feel Richard Stoute should be knighted before him tho. Long time too.
And what that all means?
i think mr.Arthur should be knighted.
Is he being honored for helping to increase our non communicable diseases? If so, then great job.
The one eye is leading the blind. Waste of knighthood.
He ain’t do nothing for barbados
Yah cant even get water lil water free ta drink from he businesses shame
First have to ask what the criteria is for being knighted and if he meets the requirements well that’s it.
I do not profess to know what qualifies a person to be knighted I do know however that this gentleman for years have been taking money out of the pockets of poor people leaving blood sweat and tears in his wake with his horse racing and of course slot machines I suppose that it doesn’t matter how you get rich or Powerful you just need to do it
Wanna should knight Ninjaman too while ya at it. Halouteeee?!? *soljahvoice*
P.S knighthood is rubbish anyhow.
Some ask what he’s done? Got my ass fat my blood pressure up my diabetes on and go me passing gas from my a…
No accolades yet for local Kentucky magnate Philmore Davis employer of hundreds of Barbadians and the proper pork man who also had the distinction of serving in the Senate and also the employer of hundreds of Barbadians
At least he could have gotten one for revitalizing the pig industry with his proper pork message
But yet the gentleman Bryan at the advocate could get one and now Mr Haloute
I am wondering to know what is the criteria for the attainment of knighthood
Stupse long long .
I love cheffete
The sad thing is that he is not from barbados
Why doesn’t the ordinary hard working citizens ever get one of those knighted???
Haven’t we built nations with our blood,sweat and tears???
Congrats sir
He still alive?
I’m wondering if Granny’s would have received a knighthood? Ate a lot of her chicken necks, livers and gizzards. Congratulations to all the honorees!
I am so sick of comments the likes of above. Why can’t we just congratulate people when they are given an award and be happy for them. Why do we have to go on social media and find everything ugly to say about the person. We really must do better Barbados, this is very unchristian
Congratulations Sir Assad. You in my opinion deserved this award for all you have given to every part of the Barbadian society in the form of sponsorship in many ares and for the many things you do for Barbados that are not always visible to many. Thank you
Sir Wing Ding
bun fyah
Chefette actually belongs to the Assad family of Syria.
Regardless to who ever is knighted there will be plenty persons who believe they shouldn’t be honoured….just as many who believe that they should be…everyone will have a reason as to why or why not,rest assured.
Why is it that certain people in Barbados are awarded a Knighthood straight from Buck House, while other lesser mortals have to settle for the Illaro Court version. Is the Queen’s Knight Commander of St Michael and St George more prestige than the Knight of St Andrew? How could we set our own Knighthood award up, and then knock it tumbling down like a mother sally?
It is time to Knight Richard Stoute folks.
Congrats
A chain od restaurants and you received a Knights hood.
Interesting, well let all hope he’s treating his workers good. Hummmm
Blessings on him
Wtf
Wat bout SUKI KING
Order of the British Empire , or Commander of the British Empire. A long defunct organisation. Like giving one a free pass to the Empire Cinema, or appointing one a Colonel in the Federal West Indies Regiment.
Awards should be given out in Barbados to sick-minded people like those that made some of the most stupid comments here; Eg., “The chicken gave me hypertension.” “It is unhealthy.” “He is not Barbadian.” “The business belong to his family in Syria.” The awards should be form of a dunce cap made of iron by a welder and can`t be removed.
In every 10 comments there is ALWAYS at least ONE GOAT who thinks that ALL others should ALWAYS AGREE with an article and NOT have an opinion OF THEIR OWN.
What about the BARBADIAN FOUNDER of the TEEN TALENT COMPETITION and his solo contribution to BARBADIAN music in general?…RICHARD STOUTE.
Who has CONTRIBUTED MORE…RICHARD STOUTE or HALOUTE?
…and yes..everyone can see who is the REAL GOAT here.
The Chicken and chips man knighted for making BLACK BARBADIANS obese.