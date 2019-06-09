Chefette founder Assad Haloute knighted - Barbados Today

Founder of the popular fast-food chain, Chefette Restaurants Ltd, Assad John Haloute has been knighted.

Governor General, Dame Sandra Mason bestowed the honour at Government House last night.

Sir Assad was one of the recipients of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II’s 2019 New Year’s Honours.

Sir Assad said he felt “happy” and “honoured” to receive the knighthood as he thanked the employees of Chefette Restaurants Ltd. and his family for their support.

For her contributions to agriculture and sustainable development, the late Dr Frances Louise Chandler was promoted to Ordinary Commander of the Civil Division to the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Dr Chandler’s honour was received by her niece, Stephanie Barnett.

Cynthia Joan Williams was bestowed the title Officer of The Order of The British Empire for her service in nursing.

Reverend Hughson Carlos Inniss was honoured as an ordinary member the Civil Division of The Order of the British Empire for his services in youth empowerment and the fight against HIV/AIDS, as well as John Wayne Anderson Watts was conferred for his services to environmental health.