Chefette founder Assad Haloute knighted - Barbados Today

Chefette founder Assad Haloute knighted

Article by
Katrina King
Published on
June 9, 2019

Founder of the popular fast-food chain, Chefette Restaurants Ltd, Assad John Haloute has been knighted.

Governor General, Dame Sandra Mason bestowed the honour at Government House last night.

Sir Assad was one of the recipients of Her Majesty The Queen Elizabeth II’s 2019 New Year’s Honours.

Sir Assad said he felt “happy” and “honoured” to receive the knighthood as he thanked the employees of Chefette Restaurants Ltd. and his family for their support.

For her contributions to agriculture and sustainable development, the late Dr Frances Louise Chandler was promoted to Ordinary Commander of the Civil Division to the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. Dr Chandler’s honour was received by her niece, Stephanie Barnett.

Reverend Hughson Carlos Inniss was honoured as an ordinary member the Civil Division of The Order of the British Empire for his services in youth empowerment and the fight against HIV/AIDS.

Cynthia Joan Williams was bestowed the title Officer of The Order of The British Empire for her service in nursing.

John Wayne Anderson Watts was conferred for his services to environmental health.

64 thoughts on “Chefette founder Assad Haloute knighted

  1. Kobe Juwan SmithKobe Juwan Smith

    Kamal Gorbanovic lovely!

      -   Reply
  2. Matthew JordanMatthew Jordan

    Congrats to him, question tho, how is it that no one under 40 ever gets knighted? Does knighthood have an age minimum requirement? If someone is an outstanding citizen that has accomplished everything to merit knighthood, why wait till they have one foot inside death’s door to give them something?

      -   Reply
  3. Pearl-Ann Griffith BurnettePearl-Ann Griffith Burnette

    Congratulations

      -   Reply
  4. Artneal Bear AbbeyArtneal Bear Abbey

    Stupesss what has he done for the Barbados public? make unhealthy foods and provide a few jobs, there are thousands like him.

      -   Reply
  5. Lesma HillockLesma Hillock

    Congratulations

      -   Reply
  6. Richard BraithwaiteRichard Braithwaite
      -   Reply
  7. Artneal Bear AbbeyArtneal Bear Abbey

    Taught he would of expanded the Chefette brand, Chefette taste good enough to make Mc Donald and Burger King go bankrupt. Chefette should be now a world wide Bajan brand.

      -   Reply
  8. Crisann SimonCrisann Simon

    Congratulations

      -   Reply
  9. Nela PopovicNela Popovic

    Mhairi Cameron

      -   Reply
  10. Winston NeblettWinston Neblett

    Get Real what have this Man done apart from contributing to this unhealthy adicted foods lifestyle in Barbados and demanding his staff count straws

      -   Reply
  11. Ian JonesIan Jones

    Why? What has he done?

      -   Reply
  12. Muriel PhillipsMuriel Phillips

    Congratulations

      -   Reply
  13. Rene A MasonRene A Mason

    Why?

      -   Reply
  14. Jennifer PhillipsJennifer Phillips

    What about Richard Stoute

      -   Reply
  15. Artneal Bear AbbeyArtneal Bear Abbey

    Many people asking what has he done? can we get some answers.

      -   Reply
  16. Max HaynesMax Haynes
      -   Reply
  17. Sonia RomainSonia Romain

    In every 10 comments they is always at least 1 goat who does comment differently…#sighlol

      -   Reply
  18. Sherri LynSherri Lyn

    Congrats

      -   Reply
  19. Leon CardinLeon Cardin

    Ryan Cardin legend

      -   Reply
  20. Javan CookJavan Cook

    Congratulations

      -   Reply
  21. Ben ColemanBen Coleman

    I still talk about the first sandwich I bought from Chefette!! That was in 95!

      -   Reply
  22. Rhuben HenryRhuben Henry

    Marlon Daniel Marv X Clarke

      -   Reply
  23. Samantha JohnsonSamantha Johnson

    Sabina West

      -   Reply
  24. Kathy Ann DavisKathy Ann Davis

    Congratulations

      -   Reply
  25. Sandra Morris-HackettSandra Morris-Hackett

    Congratulations. Sir

      -   Reply
  26. ric

    WTF. Seriously?????

      -   Reply
  27. Karen Michelle SpringerKaren Michelle Springer

    Well I feel Richard Stoute should be knighted before him tho. Long time too.

      -   Reply
  28. Grantley DownesGrantley Downes

    And what that all means?

      -   Reply
  29. Joseph HackettJoseph Hackett

    i think mr.Arthur should be knighted.

      -   Reply
  30. Brandon MarshallBrandon Marshall

    Is he being honored for helping to increase our non communicable diseases? If so, then great job.

      -   Reply
  31. Oscar MascollOscar Mascoll

    The one eye is leading the blind. Waste of knighthood.

      -   Reply
  32. Mary AgardMary Agard

    He ain’t do nothing for barbados

      -   Reply
  33. Donny DanDonny Dan

    Yah cant even get water lil water free ta drink from he businesses shame

      -   Reply
  34. Trisha TrotmanTrisha Trotman

    First have to ask what the criteria is for being knighted and if he meets the requirements well that’s it.

      -   Reply
  35. Antonio CozierAntonio Cozier

    I do not profess to know what qualifies a person to be knighted I do know however that this gentleman for years have been taking money out of the pockets of poor people leaving blood sweat and tears in his wake with his horse racing and of course slot machines I suppose that it doesn’t matter how you get rich or Powerful you just need to do it

      -   Reply
  36. Leon LegallLeon Legall

    Wanna should knight Ninjaman too while ya at it. Halouteeee?!? *soljahvoice*

    P.S knighthood is rubbish anyhow.

      -   Reply
  37. Violet B LenmanViolet B Lenman

    Some ask what he’s done? Got my ass fat my blood pressure up my diabetes on and go me passing gas from my a…

      -   Reply
  38. Charles SkeeteCharles Skeete

    No accolades yet for local Kentucky magnate Philmore Davis employer of hundreds of Barbadians and the proper pork man who also had the distinction of serving in the Senate and also the employer of hundreds of Barbadians
    At least he could have gotten one for revitalizing the pig industry with his proper pork message
    But yet the gentleman Bryan at the advocate could get one and now Mr Haloute
    I am wondering to know what is the criteria for the attainment of knighthood

      -   Reply
  39. Kerry Tailz AKerry Tailz A

    Stupse long long .

      -   Reply
  40. Daniel FordeDaniel Forde

    I love cheffete

      -   Reply
  41. Daniel FordeDaniel Forde

    The sad thing is that he is not from barbados

      -   Reply
  42. Ãmenhotep KaÃmenhotep Ka

    Why doesn’t the ordinary hard working citizens ever get one of those knighted???

    Haven’t we built nations with our blood,sweat and tears???

      -   Reply
  43. Patrick ScantleburyPatrick Scantlebury

    Congrats sir

      -   Reply
  44. Sh SylvesterSh Sylvester

    He still alive?

      -   Reply
  45. Sheryl SmithSheryl Smith

    I’m wondering if Granny’s would have received a knighthood? Ate a lot of her chicken necks, livers and gizzards. Congratulations to all the honorees!

      -   Reply
  46. Christine FarmerChristine Farmer

    I am so sick of comments the likes of above. Why can’t we just congratulate people when they are given an award and be happy for them. Why do we have to go on social media and find everything ugly to say about the person. We really must do better Barbados, this is very unchristian

      -   Reply
  47. Christine FarmerChristine Farmer

    Congratulations Sir Assad. You in my opinion deserved this award for all you have given to every part of the Barbadian society in the form of sponsorship in many ares and for the many things you do for Barbados that are not always visible to many. Thank you

      -   Reply
  48. Corey BristolCorey Bristol

    Sir Wing Ding

      -   Reply
  49. Winston WeekesWinston Weekes

    bun fyah

      -   Reply
  50. Artneal Bear AbbeyArtneal Bear Abbey

    Chefette actually belongs to the Assad family of Syria.

      -   Reply
  51. Dennis ConnellDennis Connell

    Regardless to who ever is knighted there will be plenty persons who believe they shouldn’t be honoured….just as many who believe that they should be…everyone will have a reason as to why or why not,rest assured.

      -   Reply
  52. Belfast

    Why is it that certain people in Barbados are awarded a Knighthood straight from Buck House, while other lesser mortals have to settle for the Illaro Court version. Is the Queen’s Knight Commander of St Michael and St George more prestige than the Knight of St Andrew? How could we set our own Knighthood award up, and then knock it tumbling down like a mother sally?

      -   Reply
  53. johnny crow

    It is time to Knight Richard Stoute folks.

      -   Reply
  54. Dawn MasonDawn Mason

    Congrats

      -   Reply
  55. Alphonso ElijahAlphonso Elijah

    A chain od restaurants and you received a Knights hood.
    Interesting, well let all hope he’s treating his workers good. Hummmm

      -   Reply
  56. Kim BlackmanKim Blackman

    Blessings on him

      -   Reply
  57. Horace BoyceHorace Boyce

    Wtf

      -   Reply
  58. Horace BoyceHorace Boyce

    Wat bout SUKI KING

      -   Reply
  59. Belfast

    Order of the British Empire , or Commander of the British Empire. A long defunct organisation. Like giving one a free pass to the Empire Cinema, or appointing one a Colonel in the Federal West Indies Regiment.

      -   Reply
  60. T. Seems

    Awards should be given out in Barbados to sick-minded people like those that made some of the most stupid comments here; Eg., “The chicken gave me hypertension.” “It is unhealthy.” “He is not Barbadian.” “The business belong to his family in Syria.” The awards should be form of a dunce cap made of iron by a welder and can`t be removed.

      -   Reply
  61. harry turnover

    In every 10 comments there is ALWAYS at least ONE GOAT who thinks that ALL others should ALWAYS AGREE with an article and NOT have an opinion OF THEIR OWN.

      -   Reply
  62. harry turnover

    What about the BARBADIAN FOUNDER of the TEEN TALENT COMPETITION and his solo contribution to BARBADIAN music in general?…RICHARD STOUTE.
    Who has CONTRIBUTED MORE…RICHARD STOUTE or HALOUTE?

      -   Reply
  63. harry turnover

    …and yes..everyone can see who is the REAL GOAT here.

      -   Reply
  64. Carson C Cadogan

    The Chicken and chips man knighted for making BLACK BARBADIANS obese.

      -   Reply

