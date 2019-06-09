WANTED MAN: Ryan Oneal Corbin - Barbados Today

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating wanted man Ryan Oneal Corbin alias ‘breadfruits‘ or ‘fruits‘ whose last known address is Grenville Way, Cave Hill, St Michael.

Corbin, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters. He is of a dark complexion, approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build. He has a low hairstyle, small eyes, protruding large ears and has a gold cap on his bottom front tooth.

Corbin is advised that he can present himself to the Drug Squad, Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Corbin is asked to contact the Drug Squad at 416-2631 or 2632, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.

The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; and any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.