WANTED MAN: Ryan Oneal Corbin - Barbados Today

Police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating wanted man Ryan Oneal Corbin alias ‘breadfruits‘ or ‘fruits‘ whose last known address is Grenville Way, Cave Hill, St Michael.
Corbin, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters. He is of a dark complexion, approximately 6 feet tall with a slim build. He has a low hairstyle, small eyes, protruding large ears and has a gold cap on his bottom front tooth.
Corbin is advised that he can present himself to the Drug Squad, Oistins Police Station, Oistins, Christ Church accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Corbin is asked to contact the Drug Squad at 416-2631 or 2632, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477), or the nearest police station.
The public is reminded that it is a serious offence to harbour or assist wanted persons; and any person caught committing this offence can be prosecuted.
9 thoughts on “WANTED MAN: Ryan Oneal Corbin”
Another one!!
He soon turn up give him 48 hours.
Who hiding he and feeding he lock dem up too
more like he should be in a zoo
Oh this had me scared,,,I know breadfruit, but he’s David “breadfruit ” Corbin…but he from Ashton hall…..and about 56 or 57….
He just waiting on he lawyer to turn he self in
Guilty. Twenty years in Dodds with hard labour and no parole.
These young black men in Barbados is , chalking up these criminal convictions because, they carry this high level belief they will not be prosecuted , its looking at the courts systems in Barbados as a joke…………..
***************************************
See how easy it is to commit crime in Barbados ,also its only black on black , the white folks in Barbados , don’t worry about crime, because the black ******s could only see up they own asses…….
***************************************
It doesn’t matter what government is in power ,the court system just doesn’t work in Barbados…..Its gradually becoming in Barbados, where our senior citizens are becoming prisoners in they own homes, scared even in they homes and to venture out……..
Bread fruits scarce, den.
Colleen Harvy dont u want the police to get them well done to the police