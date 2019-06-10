Minister calls for greater collaboration between church and state - Barbados Today

The time has come for the church and state to restore collaboration to confront some of the social ills confronting society.

Minister of Innovation, Science and Smart Technology Senator Kay McConney made the call this morning while delivering the keynote address at a meeting of the visiting United Society Partners in the Gospel (USPG) Consultation of Archbishops and Bishops at the Radisson Aquatica Resort, St Michael.

McConney told the gathering that while there was a rich history of church and state working together, there must now be conversation on how to best build a new joint initiative between the entities.

“We need to have a conversation because when we are in partnership, one side does not determine what happens, there must be an agreement as to what the approach will be.

“We [church and the state] have admitted where there are some challenges. I think there is an opportunity for us to deepen the conversation, so as to ensure that there is a collective response going forward and one where we are mutually supportive of what needs to happen for the country and the people,” said McConney.

In her remarks, which coincided with celebrations marking the day of Pentecost on the liturgical calendar, the Minister also urged the church to refresh the delivery of its message to better appeal to today’s youth.

She noted that while the church must remain true to its core values, old communication methods were unlikely to

work well today.

“We have to realise that the way the youth want to be engaged, the way they expect to be engaged, is different from the way we have engaged in the past. I was a faithful Sunday school goer, I sat and listened to my teacher and participated. Today, many young people have innovative ideas on how this could be accomplished,” said McConney.

She added,” this is a great opportunity for them to create their own games, in their own images that is culturally sensitive to where they are in the world. We need to ensure that indeed you are reaching them and reaching them where they are and on their terms” (CM)