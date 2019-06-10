Minister calls for greater collaboration between church and state - Barbados Today

The time has come for the church and state to restore collaboration to confront some of the social ills confronting society.
Minister of Innovation, Science and Smart Technology Senator Kay McConney made the call this morning while delivering the keynote address at a meeting of the visiting United Society Partners in the Gospel (USPG) Consultation of Archbishops and Bishops at the Radisson Aquatica Resort, St Michael.
McConney told the gathering that while there was a rich history of church and state working together, there must now be conversation on how to best build a new joint initiative between the entities.
“We need to have a conversation because when we are in partnership, one side does not determine what happens, there must be an agreement as to what the approach will be.
“We [church and the state] have admitted where there are some challenges. I think there is an opportunity for us to deepen the conversation, so as to ensure that there is a collective response going forward and one where we are mutually supportive of what needs to happen for the country and the people,” said McConney.
In her remarks, which coincided with celebrations marking the day of Pentecost on the liturgical calendar, the Minister also urged the church to refresh the delivery of its message to better appeal to today’s youth.
She noted that while the church must remain true to its core values, old communication methods were unlikely to
work well today.
“We have to realise that the way the youth want to be engaged, the way they expect to be engaged, is different from the way we have engaged in the past. I was a faithful Sunday school goer, I sat and listened to my teacher and participated. Today, many young people have innovative ideas on how this could be accomplished,” said McConney.
She added,” this is a great opportunity for them to create their own games, in their own images that is culturally sensitive to where they are in the world. We need to ensure that indeed you are reaching them and reaching them where they are and on their terms” (CM)
Nah….That’s stupid. Considering there are other denominations other religions, as well as non religious people living in this country too.
Keep your doctrines and ideals away from government and away from people who have nothing to do with your religion.
No. Separation of state and church should remain.
I think she is calling for “collaboration” not a unification of Church and State, which would be a dangerous suggestion – I am a Christian, and I firmly believe in the separation of church and state. However, collaboration, done well, would be beneficial. The state could help fund or give voice to the beneficial objectives of the church – and the church presently has the respect of most in our society. It is important to have a moral authority that people look to (even while it is imperfect).
The church enslaved our ancestors and worse and have never even apologized makes me sick
MY ISSUE IS CHURCH HAVE NUFF PROBLEMS ALSO .WITH CHILD MOLESTERING INDIVIDUALS IN HIGH PLACES .ALSO ALL ABOUT MONEY. SO DAYS OF HONEST CHURCH IN BIM DONE .TOO WOLVES IN SHEEP CLOTHING HAS ERODED MORALS OF LOTS OUR CHURCH. SAME TING WITH POLITICAL PPLS LOTS WOLVES AND RASSOLES YARDFOWLS. WERE AT SERIOUS CROSSROADS IN OUR COUNTRY HISTORY. WE LACKING STRONG PPL WITH MORAL AND ETHICS.
try church competitons in all level of sports,even church choirs competitions under the street lights in districts,spelling,even wood work ,reading,cooking all these can be competitions among churches and reward them also more church camps years ago AYPA at All Souls Church was a big success in the 80 s yes i believe that both church and state can work together in these areas
The schools and church were connected from the begining. Look and see that all the Parish churches have schools near them. My first school was Holy Innocents right next door to Holy Innocents church. Some of the land that schools are built on does not belong to Government, the land belongs to the church but allowed Governments to build the schools. At Primary school we attended church at times, that’s when good morals and doing right were instilled in us. People were not perfect but our youngsters were not shooting and stabbing each other every week.
You would never hear a Muslim say to keep their schools separate from their faith. A 10 yr old Muslim boy knows the Quaran but some other 14 yr old don’t even know the Lord’s Prayer. A Muslim boy is going to prayer 5 times a day, some other 15 yr olds have never prayed. They recently had Ramadan, children over 10 are encouraged to do it but ours were making noise about canteen lunch too expensive.
Do you people really know our history, who was it that taught the slaves to read and write? The Moravian Church played a big role in teaching slaves to read and write, the Anglicans did it after they had no choice. When I look at the Hindu and Muslim children whose schools also instill in them what they’re taught at home and at their place if worship, they are not behaving like our children. Some of ours along g with their parents have become ungodly brutes that’s why they can fry their brains and kill each other. When you are empty on the inside you must be filled with something. How people have no problem listen to drug addicts and pushers on a stage or on a device telling them how to live, how to degrade women. They however have a problem with anyone who is going g to tell you to live right.
Try to understand what the lady really means, I can’t believe that some if you went to school. It’s about working more closely with the church, we used to do it before and we were not in this state. It’s not about the Church running the place, try thinking.
Giving me a migraine!
The church too wicked
All people are the same? All men are dogs, all women crazy?
All churches bad?
I recall a young black priest being posted to a rural church, which hitherto had all ex-pats in charge. The first Sunday this new priest took to the pulpit, he was horrified to see the blatant racial divide in the church,blacks crammed in the back,and the planter class up front enjoying a pew each. The Rev look them straight in the face and said.” Let me tell you something, next Sunday when I come in here I want to see everybody seated together. Come next Sunday, there was no problem, not only did the planter class type turned their backs on the church, but also many of the blacks who did not like “that unmannerly man, who did not treat gentlemen and ladies decently. Grant you ,the churches today are much different, they kicked the planter class out of bed, and certainly do not want to jump in bed with the political class,otherwise we are just spinning top in mud. It is bad enough that on some occasions politicians are given prominence in many a church,and they end up talking politics. Or when they attend a funeral, they come late, make a grand entry and are ushered to the front seats, where the planter class previously occupied.
The church should not be seen as a Constituency Council Office.
I don’t play politics or religions, but what can religions show to the people …..
Religions are the enforcement of the bible on black people, by the new generation of the past slave master, because they had in some way to control slaves from running away, they didn’t want to put up with that…………………….
That’s why black people , are still locked in and locked down…… Massa still ruling the roost…
Must be running out of ideas to bring up this oldie