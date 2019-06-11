Farmer remanded on loitering charge - Barbados Today

Farmer remanded on loitering charge

A 38-year-old farmer was remanded to Dodds this afternoon after appearing in court on a criminal charge.

Omar McDonald Sealy, who was recorded as having no fixed place of abode, but told Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant he is from St Thomas, is accused of loitering at Bush Hall Main Road, St Michael with cause to suspect that he was about to commit theft on June 8.

Sealy pleaded guilty to the charge when Magistrate Cuffy-Sargeant first read it and the facts were detailed by Station Sergeant Cameron Gibbons. However, the magistrate was forced to vacate the plea when Sealy explained himself in the No. 2 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court.

“I was not loitering,” Sealy said causing the magistrate to enter a not guilty plea.

The accused will make his next court appearance on July 9.

