Savings for travellers - Barbados Today

The Barbados Tourism Marketing Inc. (BTMI) has officially launched its summer campaign for 2019: Brilliant Barbados Fly into Savings. The promotion, which will run in both the US and Canada between May and October, offers travellers the opportunity to experience Barbados for less, yet do more.

CEO of the BTMI William Billy Griffith said the promotion was strategically developed with the current business environment in mind.

“We know that potential holidaymakers are spoilt for choice and the market is becoming increasingly more competitive each year, so it’s crucial for us to create promotions that will entice travellers to choose Barbados first.”

“This year, we have really drilled down to tackle the various climates in which we operate. Even within the two markets, the campaign has been tailored to ensure it fits the unique habits and demands of our target audiences there,” Griffith added.

In the US, the BTMI has partnered with nine key tour operator partners to offer travellers a USD $200 credit per couple. The partners, including Expedia, JetBlue Vacations and American Airlines Vacations, cover a wide spectrum of accommodation to ensure there’s something for every traveller, ranging from picturesque plantation houses and luxury villas, to quaint bed and breakfasts and award-winning, five-star resorts.

In Canada, the BTMI has partnered specifically with Air Canada to offer a CDN $100 airline credit in the form of a rebate on each round-trip ticket booked. Unlike the US’s tour operator based model, the Canadian Brilliant Barbados offer will be available exclusively on www.aircanada.com.

The booking period for the US and Canada applies until June 30, 2019, and the travel window concludes on October 31, 2019.