Bajan bitcoin bites the dust - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Bajan bitcoin bites the dust

Article by
Marlon Madden
Published on
June 12, 2019

Bitcoin’s brief life as a digital currency here is headed for an abrupt end as financial technology firm Bitt informs customers it is shutting down its Exchange and Wallet in two months.

Bitt customers will no longer be able to sell and buy Bitcoin via its Exchange and Wallet service come August 29. Account holders were urged to close their bitcoin accounts.

In a statement, the fintech firm advised: “After years of serving you, the Bitt Exchange will cease all operations at 4 p.m. on August 29, 2019. Since you will no longer be able to sell or buy Bitcoin via this Exchange, we ask that you close your account with us before that time and date.”

Bitt said it was closing the Exchange service to focus on its blockchain-based central bank digital currencies and Mmoney retail transaction business.

Chief Financial Officer Patrick Hidalgo told Barbados TODAY: “We had the Bitt Exchange and Wallet, we have the Mmoney Wallet, Mmoney Merchant, License Financial Institutions Solutions and Central Banks Solutions.

“So of those five we are just taking away one. That means that none of those other components of our business have anything to do with cryptocurrencies.

“We are closing it so that we can focus on blockchain-based central bank digital currencies and Mmoney.

The company said it expected to send further notifications to its customers.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

12 thoughts on “Bajan bitcoin bites the dust

  1. Henderson YardeHenderson Yarde

    Is this what Tom’s son been trying to push?

      -   Reply
  2. Andrea JordanAndrea Jordan

    Why am I not surprised.

      -   Reply
  3. Denny SmithDenny Smith

    What ever!

      -   Reply
  4. Rudeboy

    I am thinking the same Henderson. Waiting to see the fallout, especially in sister islands.

      -   Reply
  5. Ezra HindsEzra Hinds

    I guess people didn’t read the article as usual. Here is a quote. “Bitt said it was closing the Exchange service to focus on its blockchain-based central bank digital currencies and Mmoney retail transaction business.”

      -   Reply
  6. johnny crow

    Oh Lord lookout! The BLP Administration and BITcoin Inc, are hip on developing this new wave of currency. Banks and others were nervous about the prospects. Where do we go from here?

      -   Reply
  7. Saga boy

    This is a lot of optics. I want to know the real reason why it is closing and why anybody ne should have confidence that the other projects will succeed.

      -   Reply
  8. Aquarius CaddleAquarius Caddle

    Lolololol I cock up n ded

      -   Reply
  9. Nico HL BecklesNico HL Beckles

    Yet again Barbados Today producing the most drivel ever

      -   Reply
  10. Von BarksVon Barks

    Poor headline !!!

      -   Reply
  11. Michael Blair BlenmanMichael Blair Blenman

    What he said ^^^

      -   Reply
  12. Pedipac

    I agree with Johnny that the banks and other financial institutions are quite nervous out Bitcoins. Until recently this was the currency of the dark web, and still in some circles have a bad reputation.
    Like Saga Boy, I want to know the REAL reason why they have abandoned this service so suddenly. This is fishy.

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Crazy death
June 12, 2019
Police investigate road fatality
June 11, 2019
Police probe fatal shooting
June 11, 2019
Police probe shooting at Tweedside Road, St Michael
June 11, 2019
Update: Road fatality
June 11, 2019
Shania Kirton is on the road to recovery
June 10, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs