Car smasher gets jail time - Barbados Today

Twenty months in prison.

That’s how long Lamar Keelan Eversley, of Vauxhall Gardens, Christ Church will spend at Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds for breaking into several vehicles.

The 30-year-old unemployed man had previously pleaded guilty and was sentenced in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court this afternoon.

Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant imposed a six-month sentence on him for damaging a motorcar belonging to Phillip Garnes between October 29 and 30, 2018.

He got four months to run consecutively with the first sentence for stealing a book and $5 cash belonging to Perry Dennis between April 5 and 6. For stealing an ashtray and $3.50 belonging to Laura Nicholls between the same dates he will spend a further six months at Dodds which will run consecutively. Added to that he will also spend a further four months for stealing an ashtray and $10 cash belonging to Jamaala Fagon on March 21.

Eversley was convicted, reprimanded and discharged for the offence of loitering on the premises of Grantley Ifill on March 22 when there was cause to suspect that he was about to commit theft.

Officer Kenmore Phillips said in all the incidents the complainants secured their vehicles and on their return found them broken and entered and the items missing. In Garnes’ case he found the left side rear window smashed. In Ifill’s case he was sleeping when he suddenly awoke due to noise on the outside. When he looked he saw it was Eversley and proceeded to throw rocks at him but the culprit made good his escape.