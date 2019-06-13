Grynner now forever King of the Road - Barbados Today

Iconic calypsonian MacDonald The Mighty Grynner Blenman is once again, and for all time, King of the Road.

Grynner, whose seven-time champion road marches dominated the soundscape of the Spring Garden Highway will now be officially associated with the one-mile stretch of tarmac which is to be renamed The Mighty Grynner Highway.

News of Blenman having the highway renamed in his honour broke last night when an image of new signage near the Esso service station at the Holborn end of the highway, went viral on social media. Since then, members of the entertainment industry have shared on social media their congratulations to the pioneer of the Barbadian calypso art form.

An elated Grynner told Barbados TODAY he never imagined that he would have a road renamed in his honour.

He said: “I feel very good and I am glad to know that I get something before I go along. I am proud and happy with the response I received. I am glad things work out for me like that I never had it in a dream, but I get it.”

The seven-time road march king said he will be doing all of his celebrations at the official rededication which is yet to be announced.

“It depends on when it is. Once they have the official one, I have to be there. No, I am going to wait till the official opening,” he said.

Tent manager of De Big Show Calypso Tent Merle Niles shared on her Facebook page: “Congratulations to the road boss! Leo McDonald Blenman. The Mighty Grynner”.

Also giving kudos was entertainer Ishaka McNeil who said in a Facebook post: “Oh, this is what I call one of the most beautiful days in history. This highway should have the Leggo I Hand section, the Mr T section, Wait for me Grynner section and De Bajan Yankees section of the Highway. Congrats to a legend well deserved.”

Longtime friend Adonijah told Barbados TODAY the renaming of the road was well deserved.

“The ol’ dawg is the King of the Road. Congrats to him,” he said.

Tent Manager of House of Soca calypso tent Sharon Carew also offered her congratulations to the veteran calypsonian.

Carew said: “I think he is deserving of it. It is very fitting. It is an accolade that I am so glad that he is alive to see it. I really think that you could not have given it to a nicer person and someone that deserves it.”

Blenman first won the calypso monarch title back in 1976 with Crop Over Bacchanal.

Since then Grynner has become the lone calypsonian to have two hat-tricks in the Tune of The Crop – the Kadooment Day Road March – as he reigned from 1983-1985 with the songs Mr T, Stinging Bees and More Grynner. He returned in 1988-1990 and once again captured the crown with Wait For Me, Leggo I Hand and Get Out De Way.

In 1998, he was once again in winner’s row with his song Grind Dem which won the Tune Of The Crop making it his seventh time capturing the coveted title.

He also produced such hits as Bajan Yankee in 1986, Ah Coming in 1991, My Car in 2014, Turn Up The Speaker in 2016, King of The Road which featured veteran calypsonian Ras Iley in 2017 and Lock Dem Up in 2018.