Grynner now forever King of the Road - Barbados Today

Iconic calypsonian MacDonald The Mighty Grynner Blenman is once again, and for all time, King of the Road.
Grynner, whose seven-time champion road marches dominated the soundscape of the Spring Garden Highway will now be officially associated with the one-mile stretch of tarmac which is to be renamed The Mighty Grynner Highway.
News of Blenman having the highway renamed in his honour broke last night when an image of new signage near the Esso service station at the Holborn end of the highway, went viral on social media. Since then, members of the entertainment industry have shared on social media their congratulations to the pioneer of the Barbadian calypso art form.
An elated Grynner told Barbados TODAY he never imagined that he would have a road renamed in his honour.
He said: “I feel very good and I am glad to know that I get something before I go along. I am proud and happy with the response I received. I am glad things work out for me like that I never had it in a dream, but I get it.”
The seven-time road march king said he will be doing all of his celebrations at the official rededication which is yet to be announced.
“It depends on when it is. Once they have the official one, I have to be there. No, I am going to wait till the official opening,” he said.
Tent manager of De Big Show Calypso Tent Merle Niles shared on her Facebook page: “Congratulations to the road boss! Leo McDonald Blenman. The Mighty Grynner”.
Also giving kudos was entertainer Ishaka McNeil who said in a Facebook post: “Oh, this is what I call one of the most beautiful days in history. This highway should have the Leggo I Hand section, the Mr T section, Wait for me Grynner section and De Bajan Yankees section of the Highway. Congrats to a legend well deserved.”
Longtime friend Adonijah told Barbados TODAY the renaming of the road was well deserved.
“The ol’ dawg is the King of the Road. Congrats to him,” he said.
Tent Manager of House of Soca calypso tent Sharon Carew also offered her congratulations to the veteran calypsonian.
Carew said: “I think he is deserving of it. It is very fitting. It is an accolade that I am so glad that he is alive to see it. I really think that you could not have given it to a nicer person and someone that deserves it.”
Blenman first won the calypso monarch title back in 1976 with Crop Over Bacchanal.
Since then Grynner has become the lone calypsonian to have two hat-tricks in the Tune of The Crop – the Kadooment Day Road March – as he reigned from 1983-1985 with the songs Mr T, Stinging Bees and More Grynner. He returned in 1988-1990 and once again captured the crown with Wait For Me, Leggo I Hand and Get Out De Way.
In 1998, he was once again in winner’s row with his song Grind Dem which won the Tune Of The Crop making it his seventh time capturing the coveted title.
He also produced such hits as Bajan Yankee in 1986, Ah Coming in 1991, My Car in 2014, Turn Up The Speaker in 2016, King of The Road which featured veteran calypsonian Ras Iley in 2017 and Lock Dem Up in 2018.
Congratulations sir well deserved
Mr. Blenman deserves this after 51 years in the business.
B..lemma go ..don’t hold me..lemma go..l aiming now to be free…so sweet his music..
Congrats Mr. Blenman
Deserving…
Congrats Mr. Grynner..
Well deserved
Congrats homeboy
Congratulations Mighty Mighty Grynner king of the road!!!
Congratulations Mr Blenman all the way up
Mhairi Cameron
CONGRATULATIONS. YIPPEE
Congrats MR BLENMAN, you surely beat them every time, but while it is a good thing, why would you want to name it the mighty GRYNNER HIGH WAY, it would have thought that them clows would have named it the McDONALD HIGH WAY, now i see this as disrespect, why his real name couldnt be place there, I OBJECT TO THE NAME, YOU COULD HAVE HAD HIS REAL NAME AND UNDER IT IN COMMON LETTERS OR IN MUCH SMALLER CAPTIAL LETTER THE MIGHTY GRYNNER, even though the thought was a good one, i think it should be corrected
Who would have thought of putting a NICK NAME on a HIGH WAY, try and give the man the respect he deserve
I agree Roger Parish. I agree. The legacy should be of the person MacDonald Blenman who achieved this accomplishment while using the name Grynner.
When you are not talking politics you make sense.
what about the rihanna highway or whatever it name?
rihanna drive
@BREAD FRUIT RIHANNA is even a better name to me than GRYNNER, and RIHANNA can be use as a first name, so if ppl use to call RIHANNA BIG HEAD would you name where she use to live as BIG HEAD DRIVE, i dont think so, and i am calling on the ppl of barbados to object against it, it is disrespect, talk what ever you all like,
@SPIN, LOL, yea you know how i does beat it wid d politics even if i wrong, i still gine down dead,
thanks for the support on the HIGH WAY NAME AS MIGHTY GRYNNER