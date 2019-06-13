No need to celebrate new party - Barbados Today

President of the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) Verla De Peiza is not seeing the need to celebrate the introduction of the People’s Party for Democracy and Development.
In fact, De Peiza told members of the media that it was not a new concept in Barbados for new political parties to be formed.
“I don’t know that there is any cause for any additional celebration in relation to this one. We all know the history of this political party. It has a history already. We know how it was created, we know when it was created, and we can speculate about why it was created,” De Peiza said.
The party, led by Opposition leader, Bishop Joseph Atherley, was officially launched last Saturday at the Courtyard Marriott, where the Bishop said that the party was of socialist democratic orientation and abiding by the slogan God, Growth, and Peace.
De Peiza, who appeared not to be moved by the new party, said the DLP has had 60 plus years working on behalf of the people of Barbados.
“We are satisfied that our work is not complete. We are also certain that we are the voice for the people of Barbados, and we will continue to sound on their behalf. That has been our agenda from the time our philosophy was written, and we will not be conceding it to anyone at this stage,” she said.
De Peiza added: “How we do things will change, but having people at the centre of our philosophy will never change for the Democratic Labour Party. I think we have seen some of the changes already. We are speaking more, we are attending functions more, and we are connecting with the people more. The other changes, we will not put a timeframe on them but you will see when we have our new logo it will be noticed, and when we make other changes they will be noticed. But we don’t need to make them the focus. What has to be the focus is how people feel about us, and that is really where we will be placing greater emphasis for the time being.”
3 thoughts on “No need to celebrate new party”
Stop minding people’s businesses and correct your party faults Pearly.
Verla DePeiza: “We are satisfied that our work is not complete. We are also certain that we are the voice for the people of Barbados….”
Verla you mean the crooked DLP is not “satisfied” that it has destroyed Barbados enough? Any ostracized pressure group can claim that it’s “the voice of the people”.
Let it be known that you do not speak for Harry Turnover, T. Seems, Breadfruit, and thousands of other patriotic Barbadians who were only too glad to see the backs of the last DLP administration.
The DLP, after 60 years, is like a product at the “decline stage” of its life cycle. It must now reinvent itself, but naive Verla believes “speaking more…attending functions more…connecting with the people more” and changing its logo will simply propel it back to the seat of power.
When people were criticizing the Freundel Stuart administration for being arrogant and aloof, you scoffed at them and even terrorized a group of little kids in St George for cheering the Party of their choice — the BLP.
You must first erase the bitter memories of the “lost decade” but that will not be easy. We shall never let the people forget how the dishonest DLP destroyed Barbados and raped the Treasury.
The problem is, the DLP is now a spent force — a pressure group — that has moved so far away from its founding moorings that it will require the rebirth of Errol Barrow to rejuvenate it as a serious political party. He must have sunk to the bottom of his watery grave, too ashamed to resurface because of what his dear Party has become.
Traitor Joe’s new PdP could have been the thorn in the side of the DLP but with rejects and remnants from the UPP and Solutions, and the likes of Sylvan Greenidge who has lost his way in recent times, it is unlikely to gain any political traction anytime soon.
Having said that, as the economy and infrastructure of Barbados continue to improve, and as long as the current leadership do not display any of those bad traits of the last DLP administration, the BLP could be in Office for a very long time.
“What has to be the focus is how people feel about us” – really? She better talk wid Bobby…… Apologise for what. Lololol….. Bbtoday please do an online poll. Show verla how we feel…. Just two options, do you hate the DLP? Yes or No.. Run it for a month. Show she how we feel boh.