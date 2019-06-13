Two injured in accident at Fisherpond, St Thomas - Barbados Today

Around midday, a hired Suzuki APV collided with a distribution truck. The male passenger in the truck was transported to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital after being freed from the vehicle by emergency personnel.

One woman, reportedly a visitor to the island, suffered abdominal pain and was also taken to the hospital.

Three other people in the APV, two men and a woman, did not report any injuries. (kareemsmith@barbadostoday.bb)

Two people, a man and woman, were injured following a serious accident at Fisherpond, St Thomas.