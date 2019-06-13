Young male injured in stabbing incident yesterday - Barbados Today

Young male injured in stabbing incident yesterday

Barbados Today
June 13, 2019

A young male remains in police custody following a stabbing incident on the hard court at the St Elizabeth Primary School around 5:45 p.m on Wednesday.

Police report that a young male, whose name has not been disclosed,  received multiple stab wounds.

He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by his parents and was treated and discharged

Investigations are continuing.

6 thoughts on "Young male injured in stabbing incident yesterday

  1. Veroniva BoyceVeroniva Boyce

    Seems there’s no end to this madness.

  2. Terry ClarkeTerry Clarke

    Guns and knives are akin to handkerchiefs on a person. Yet Bajans abhor Stop And Search, Street Sweeps etc. Well, the next illegal weapon around an innocent man/woman can be the weapon that kills, maim or disfigure that person.

  3. Ryan BayneRyan Bayne
  4. Natalie MaycockNatalie Maycock

    This place gone mad

  5. Sophia SobersSophia Sobers

    E day it is something

  6. Jessie HopeJessie Hope

    Parents need to have a talk with they children especially the young man.

