Young male injured in stabbing incident yesterday - Barbados Today

A young male remains in police custody following a stabbing incident on the hard court at the St Elizabeth Primary School around 5:45 p.m on Wednesday.
Police report that a young male, whose name has not been disclosed, received multiple stab wounds.
He was taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital by his parents and was treated and discharged
Investigations are continuing.
6 thoughts on “Young male injured in stabbing incident yesterday”
Seems there’s no end to this madness.
Guns and knives are akin to handkerchiefs on a person. Yet Bajans abhor Stop And Search, Street Sweeps etc. Well, the next illegal weapon around an innocent man/woman can be the weapon that kills, maim or disfigure that person.
This place gone mad
E day it is something
Parents need to have a talk with they children especially the young man.