Land tax discounts ‘end in August’, says BRA - Barbados Today

A discount on this year’s land tax bills has been extended until the end of August, the Barbados Revenue Authority announced this evening.

BRA spokeswoman Carolyn Williams-Gayle said the rebate was in line with a promise made during the Budget.

She said in a statement: “In accordance with the Budgetary Proposals 2019, there will be a single discount of five per cent this year on all accounts that are paid in full on or before August 31.”

The BRA official said there are alternative payment options so homeowners could avoid standing in line at their offices.

Williams-Gayle added: “We are encouraging persons to use the other options for paying their land tax bills which include using the drop boxes for cheques at our locations, wire transfers for those persons living overseas and paying online using EzPay on the government portal. The EzPay option requires persons to register for this service and a direct link to registration can be found on our website www.bra.gov.bb/Pay.”

Bill payments could be made at the authority’s offices in Bridgetown at the Treasury Building and the Weymouth Corporate Centre, at Warrens Tower II, and in Oistins and Holetown, the release added.

The opening hours for the Treasury Building and Holetown offices are Monday to Friday between 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., while the other locations are from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., it said.