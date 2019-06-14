Land tax discounts ‘end in August’, says BRA - Barbados Today

A discount on this year’s land tax bills has been extended until the end of August, the Barbados Revenue Authority announced this evening.
BRA spokeswoman Carolyn Williams-Gayle said the rebate was in line with a promise made during the Budget.
She said in a statement: “In accordance with the Budgetary Proposals 2019, there will be a single discount of five per cent this year on all accounts that are paid in full on or before August 31.”
The BRA official said there are alternative payment options so homeowners could avoid standing in line at their offices.
Williams-Gayle added: “We are encouraging persons to use the other options for paying their land tax bills which include using the drop boxes for cheques at our locations, wire transfers for those persons living overseas and paying online using EzPay on the government portal. The EzPay option requires persons to register for this service and a direct link to registration can be found on our website www.bra.gov.bb/Pay.”
Bill payments could be made at the authority’s offices in Bridgetown at the Treasury Building and the Weymouth Corporate Centre, at Warrens Tower II, and in Oistins and Holetown, the release added.
The opening hours for the Treasury Building and Holetown offices are Monday to Friday between 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., while the other locations are from 8:15 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., it said.
7 thoughts on “Land tax discounts ‘end in August’, says BRA”
Hmm
Ok thanks for the reminder. Will.see what I can do….
We uses to get 2 discounts dates that finish with now ❓
You send me 2 land tax bills in 9 months, increase it by a massive amount and think extending the little 5% discount to August going help. See wunna on March 30th 2020.
this is laughable. yuh all changed the due date for the land tax bill(the thieving tax as someone who owns land should not have to pay the government for what they own) and has not given a proportionable bill. example: if a bill was $16.00 and the new billing system is just 3/4 gone the bill should be 16/4 x 3 = $12.00. wunnuh crooks. luckily i don’t any ’cause wunnuh would never get a red cent from me for what i own.
Why the disconnect between the Ministry of Finance and BRA again on this. Why BRA says July 26, then Minister says August 31, then BRA corrects itself – again.
Those using TAMIS commercially to file PAYE, VAT, or Rental Accommodation Taxes have experienced a nightmare year (June 2018/19) with repeated instances of changing requirements resulting from differences between the various Ministries and BRA which result in utter confusion and frustration for taxpayers and BRA staff who are performing a Herculean task trying to help people through this maze.
There is a glaring lack of communication between BRA and the Finance Ministry no one is speaking about and it has become obvious again with the Land Tax changes.
TAMIS has major challenges because of ill trained, inexperienced software programmers, but these challenges are exacerbated by poor communication of new regulations from the Ministry to BRA.
When will this nightmare end for accounting staff who dread whatever new problems will face them each month on TAMIS?
ICAB says nothing, like the three monkeys – see nothing, hear nothing, say nothing – they have been silenced by a huge Tax Cut for their Corporate clients, for which the rest of us pay dearly.
Taxes, taxes and more taxes. The people kicked out the DLP Administration, claiming they were being overtaxed. The way I now see it, is that the present BLP Administration is so filled with former DLP people, that the taxes keep on being heaped upon us more and more. Nothing has changed, just the public relations, which the DLP lacked. The dems mouths were not as sweet as the Bees, whose tongues are laced with milk and honey.