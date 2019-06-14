Pool bather guilty of trespassing - Barbados Today

A 29-year-old man has been placed on a bond for the next 12 months for trespassing.

If Oswaldson Erickson Small, of No. 1 Hopewell, St Christopher, Christ Church breaches the bond imposed by Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant he will have to pay the court a $1,500 forthwith fine or spend three months in prison.

Station Sergeant Cameron Gibbons said Small went to South Gap Hotel on June 9 where he asked to purchase breakfast around 7:05 a.m. at the bar. But after being told that breakfast would not be served until 7:30 he proceeded to take off his clothes and enter the pool clad in his boxers.

He was approached by the bartender who informed him that persons walking onto the compound to use the bar and restaurant facilities were not allowed to use the pool. He was asked to leave but refused to do so. The security guard was summoned and he was spoken to but he again refused to leave. Police also came and asked him to leave and he again refused and was arrested.

In the docks before Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant, Small said that he went to order breakfast for two people that day. He also claimed that he was in the habit of using the facilities.

“I normally go to the South Gap pool because I always frequent there,” Small told the magistrate moments before the bond was imposed.