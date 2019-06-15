DLP renews call for AG's removal - Barbados Today

The Democratic Labour Party (DLP) today renewed calls for the sacking of Attorney General Dale Marshall, as the murder rate for 2019 climbed to 29.
Orlando Forde became the latest murder victim on Friday, after he was shot to death by an unknown gunman outside of his Vauxhall, Christ Church home. His death came less than 24 hours after that of Warrick Whitwright of St Philip.
In a statement posted to the DLP’s Facebook page, party president Verla De Peiza accused the Attorney General of failing the country, saying that “history will record him as the worst performing Attorney General Barbados has ever appointed to office”.
“While the Barbados Labour Party was in Opposition they treated crime like a political football whilst giving the former Attorney General Adriel Brathwaite “…a failing grade…” in 2017 following a most egregious act on Kadooment Day. He termed it “our greatest crisis in terms of crime and violence on our streets and crimes of a particularly heinous nature”. There were 19 homicides up until the Spring Garden crime.
“Dale Marshall is now the AG of Barbados. On his watch, there have now been 43 murders: 14 last year and 29 so far this year,” she said.
De Peiza also demanded that Prime Minister Mia Mottley terminate the contract of former Police Commissioner Darwin Dottin, who was brought in as a consultant on crime.
Dottin was sent on administrative leave in 2013 following a recommendation from the Police services Commission that he be retired in the public interest.
“Prime Minister Mia Mottley and her Cabinet have treated the matter of crime in typical BLP fashion: As a platform for catch phrases like ‘not bout hey’ and public relations opportunities in walking through districts,” De Peiza charged.
The DLP said there is a need for an urgent multi-disciplinary task force to tackle the causes and sources of crime, “as a complement to the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF) and the Barbados Defence Force (BDF), which essentially treat symptoms but not the causes”.
De Peiza further argued that the country has individuals with the skills and competencies to dig deep into the causal elements.
“It is time to stop playing crime like a political football in our approach and in our personnel appointments. Our children are dying daily, citizens continue to fear for their lives and increasingly we are sensing a desensitizing of many. It is time that people are placed at the centre of the search for solutions to what is obviously a social dilemma,” De Peiza said.
13 thoughts on “DLP renews call for AG’s removal”
Hi Verla, how is Donville
Dale as AG was not in charged of the police force until about march 2019
This is not the time or the place, when relatives are grieving, to try to use this unfortunate occurrence to score cheap political points.
This lady lacks the skills to be an effective leader, her sense of timing and her judgement is in poor taste.
. . . . . . and the bajan dog and pony show ( on both sides of the coin ) continues.
Come to think of it, I haven’t heard from the AG recently.
Where is Turn Over Harry and the Ambassador on this one. O, I forgot that it is the DLP fault. WOW!. For the BLP operatives, Vera would always be “bad timing”. But the question is: Is she telling the truth?. Yes, I think she is telling the truth. Deal with it. It is what it is.
TD
she telling half truths in this case.
tell her to tell the whole truth.
Yes dale marshall was the AG for the last year and a half but he did not have the same portfolio/responsibilities that Adriel had till about 3 months ago.
tell her to mention that fact too.
Tese are the same guns the crooked DLP allowed to enter the island unchecked during 10 years and 90 days that have created killing fields.
If Verla wants this AG removed, she can move a no-confidence motion in the House against him next Tuesday.
Ready to sit on my couch and watch the robust debate via YouTube.
Go for it Verla! Or, is it that you cannot set foot in Parliament yard?
Yes I totally agree with her, as I said before I don’t play politics or religions, I see it as it is… This AG was making off big lots of noises, when in opposition and has done nothing about the murders in Barbados………..
At this rate we will see more than 55/60 murders in little Barbados come year end…
All we are hearing is talk, talk…….
All our communities in Barbados, is becoming murder zones , how many murders have been committed in the 2 local communities…….
Sargant’s and Vauxhall………
@Breadfruit
You claim Verla is telling half truths, at least you accept a half of what she said. May I suggest that you go to Parliament’s Hansard, and review all Dale Marshall’s criticisms of his former DLP counterpart. Then maybe you Breadfruit will know the hard facts. Dale Marshall will go down in Barbados’s history, as the Attorney General with the most murders under his belt. This will be another first for the BLP also. What a ting!
Dale will go down in history as the AG with the murders under his belt – replacing Adriel
Mia will go down as the first PM to default on Barbados debt.
yet both seats are safe and the DEMS will get a second red washing.
*most murders