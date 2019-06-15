Shocking death - Barbados Today

The sudden death of 38-year-old Orlando Lando Forde had left a gaping void of shock and disbelief in the small community of 2nd Avenue Vauxhall, Christ Church.

Forde was shot to death by an unknown gunman on Friday around 1:50 p.m. outside his Vauxhall, Christ Church home.

According to Police reports, the father of five was liming with friends when an assailant came up to the group and asked for Forde. The shooter then exchanged words with Forde and shot him multiple times. He received gunshot wounds to his body and head. He was pronounced dead on arrival at hospital.

Family members, friends, and neighbours struggled to remain composed after news broke of Forde’s death.

A Vauxhall resident who requested anonymity told Barbados TODAY: “All the young people killing out the old people. I don’t know why they can’t live in unity and love”, as she sat in shock at the shooting that occurred next door.

Overwhelmed with grief, his younger brother Patrick, declined to speak to a reporter.

The distraught grandmother of his three eldest children, Anita Morrison, fought to remain calm as her body shook and her voice cracked. Her grandchildren now without a father, she feared how they will handle the news of Forde’s death, especially his eight-year-old son who celebrated his birthday last Saturday.

Tearfully recounting how she received word of the killing, she said: “I just got out a car at a funeral at St David’s Church when a car drive up side of me and a girl tell me ‘What you doing out here? Lando out there lying down dead!’ And I said, ‘Not mine, mine ain’t dead.

“My grandchildren had a good father, a father that don’t interfere with nobody, a father that don’t get in nothing. A father that when the children sneeze he does come running…. Lando doesn’t interfere with nobody!”

Morrison was in disbelief that the life of yet another loved one was stolen by the gun. She said she could not understand why Forde who was also known as Pa, because of his generosity and kindness, would be a target. His presence was loved by his family and friends, she added.

“He never get charged with nothing, he don’t run about wild. I’m telling you, I don’t know what my grandchildren are going to do without their father,” she said.

She recalled that earlier this week, Forde asked her assistance in expanding his business. He owned a small shop and was a livestock farmer. She indicated that he was never one to entice conflict and provoke someone but always sought to be the peacekeeper.

“Somebody would have to come and do him something and he would curse but he ain’t going to hit nobody,” Morrison stressed.

As this year’s murder death toll climbs to 29, Morrison, who is also the constituency secretary for MP Adrian Forde, remarked that violence and deviance amongst the youth was a major concern, as “every morning you wake up there is trouble”.

Police spokesman Sargeant Michael Blackman has appealed to anyone who has any information on the investigation to contact the Oistins Police Station at 418-2613 or 2618, the Police Emergency at 211 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS or 1-800-8477.

katrinaking@barbadostoday.bb