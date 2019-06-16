Barbados records another shooting death - Barbados Today

Investigations are underway into another shooting death this time in the St Michael area.
Dead is 28-year-old Emilien Peter, of Meadowville, Prior Park, St James who was found lying in a pool of blood around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 16 at Well Gap, Cave Hill, St Michael.
This latest incident pushes to 30 the number of murders recorded so far for the year.
A release, by Police Spokesman Acting Station Sergeant Michael Blackman, stated that lawmen responded to reports of the shooting and on arrival were informed that a number of people were liming at streetlight, playing a game of dominoes, when they heard a loud explosion. They ran, and on returning discovered Peters’ motionless body in a pool of blood.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are appealing to anyone with information about this latest murder to contact Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.
7 thoughts on “Barbados records another shooting death”
https://repeatingislands.com/2012/01/24/barbados-king-dyal-the-activist-remembered/
King Dyal : The only thing Black people have never done is like one another. That is the failure of Blacks. They do not like themselves.”
. . . . .. .Back in the 60’s / 70’s the Black Barbadian King Dyal predicted this was going to happen. Where else in the Caribbean ( and the World ) are black people killing each other at such an alarming rate as in Barbados ?
FACT : Black people in Barbados kill and cause more bodily harm to more black people than White Police officers do to black people in the U S A.
Michelle Brathwaite, another of your gun men friends have done it again, you need investigating, Michelle Brathwaite, before long the police will hold you in some crime,
Another life gone at such a young age. Condolences to his family and friends. May he rest in peace.
Black people in Barbados kill more black people than white Police officers kill black people the United States of America.
Compared to the USA , Jamaica , Trinidad, Guyana and the other countries that Barbados always consider to be ” bad places ” in relation to size and population , per capita etc. The streets of Barbados are now some of the dangerous streets in the world.
BLP continues to make mock sport at Crime and Violence with an Invisible Attorney General a Consultant on Crime and an absentee Ambassador at the UN turn Propaganda Minister one Carl Harpoon
To all Barbadians living overseas . . . what do you have to say about this situation in the Island that Emile Straker and the Merrymen once called BEAUTIFUL BARBADOS ?
Ossie would like to hear your thoughts on this .