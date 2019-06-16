Barbados records another shooting death - Barbados Today

Investigations are underway into another shooting death this time in the St Michael area.

Dead is 28-year-old Emilien Peter, of Meadowville, Prior Park, St James who was found lying in a pool of blood around 12:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 16 at Well Gap, Cave Hill, St Michael.

This latest incident pushes to 30 the number of murders recorded so far for the year.

A release, by Police Spokesman Acting Station Sergeant Michael Blackman, stated that lawmen responded to reports of the shooting and on arrival were informed that a number of people were liming at streetlight, playing a game of dominoes, when they heard a loud explosion. They ran, and on returning discovered Peters’ motionless body in a pool of blood.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are appealing to anyone with information about this latest murder to contact Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.