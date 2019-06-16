Peter’s family reeling from tragic death - Barbados Today

Emilien Peter’s family is reeling from his tragic death.

“We are trying to compose ourselves as best as possible,” his father, Peter Peter, told the media earlier today.

The 28-year-old of Meadowville Heights, Prior Park, St James was recorded as the island’s 30th homicide for the year. Police say a number of people were liming and playing dominoes under a streetlight at Well Gap, Cave Hill, St Michael, when they heard a loud explosion. They ran, and on returning discovered Peters’ motionless body in a pool of blood. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The deceased was the only son and the youngest of his father’s four children. Peter said he got the call about the incident around 1 a.m. Sunday, June 16 and went to the scene where he identified his son’s body.

The grieving father stated that he last saw his son who he described as a “quiet person” on Saturday morning around eleven o’clock just before he headed to work for his midday shift.

The deceased was a University of West Indies science and electronics graduate, employed with the Barbados Meteorological Services.

“I would hope they [the police] can find some way to bring that under control, particularly all of the gun activity. I hope the authorities can find some measures to bring some resolution to all the gun play that we are having,” he said.

Police have issued an appeal to anyone with information about this latest murder to contact Police Emergency 211, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIPS (8477) or the nearest police station.

katrinaking@barbadostoday.bb