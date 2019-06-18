Brandon’s in top form - Barbados Today

The teachers and family of Brandon Squires expected that he would receive top marks in the Common Entrance Examination, but they never thought he would be the top student island-wide.

The People’s Cathedral Primary School student received the highest aggregate score of 242.96 marks and an ‘A’ in Composition. He received a perfect score for his favourite subject, Mathematics. The 11-year-old intends to carry on a family tradition by attending Queen’s College this September.

An aspiring politician, the deputy head boy revealed that he performed just as he expected. He said that during the examination on May 7, which was also his birthday, he felt quite uneasy.

Squires told Barbados TODAY: “I was a little nervous at first and then I became comfortable.”

His hard work, discipline and fine work ethic paid off, said his delighted relatives.

Aunt Beverly Alleyne said she was at work when she got the news that Squires’ was the top boy in the exam.

She said: “I didn’t know it was official until another friend called me and told me about it and that’s how I knew and I called my mom and told her.

“I expected him to not be top in the island but to do very well.”

Alleyne indicated that Squires’ has been consistently among the top achievers at People’s Cathedral.

She said: “He has always been consistent. He has good study habit, he is not one that you have to tell do this or do that, he knows what he has to do and he does it.”

His grandmother, Patricia Duprey, who also rushed to the school after hearing the news, described her grandson as very focused.

“He is very disciplined in what he has to do and he is confident too,” Duprey stated.

Squires’ teacher, Yvonne Greene, sang the praises of her student’s accomplishments. Overjoyed with his Common Entrance results, she nonetheless advised her star pupil to stay focused as he enters secondary school.

Greene said: “My advice to Brandon is to keep focused, keep doing what he is doing, keep in contact with God and with God as his guide and his dedication he will do well and he will go forth.”

The principal of People’s Cathedral Primary, Heather Bryan, revealed that the school’s 35 students who sat the exam did well overall. She noted that the children were encouraged to improve by competing among each other and against themselves.

She told Barbados TODAY: “We made sure that as a team we got behind the teachers themselves in terms of motivating the children, letting them know that we were expecting the best from them and… to compete against themselves and also each other.

“We were always telling him [Brandon] ‘do not slip’ and ‘if you get 97 go for that 100’.”