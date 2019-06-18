Health authorities issue advisory - Barbados Today

Members of the public are advised that the emergency services are currently dealing with a fire at the SBRC Transfer Centre at Vaucluse, St Thomas.
Communities in the areas of Mangrove Pond, Christie Village, Holder’s Hill, Payne’s Bay, Sandy Lane and surrounding areas on the west coast may be affected by heavy smoke.
The Ministry of Health and Wellness is advising persons with asthma or other pre-existing respiratory conditions to leave these areas until conditions improve. Persons who are feeling unwell due to the fire are advised to seek immediate medical attention.
The emergency responders are taking all necessary steps to control the fire at the SBRC Transfer Centre and mitigate its impact. (Ministry of Health and Wellness)