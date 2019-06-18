Melba signs off - Barbados Today

Chairman of the Caribbean Broadcasting Corporation’s Board of Directors Melba Smith on Monday, joined a growing list of board members who have opted to leave the corporation.

Just after 1 o’clock on Monday afternoon, staff was informed of the latest development through an email from the human resources department, a copy of which was obtained by Barbados TODAY.

“Please be advised that Mrs. Melba Smith has tendered her resignation as the Chairman of the Board of Management,” the notice read.

CBC’s Acting General Manager, Sherwood McCaskie neither confirmed nor denied the news, indicating: “Mrs. Smith reports to either the Minister [of Information and Broadcasting] or the Permanent Secretary, and that information would have to come from them. She doesn’t report to me.”

Minister of Information, Broadcasting and Public Affairs, Senator Lucille Moe however confirmed the news and acknowledged two other board members had also resigned. Barbados TODAY investigations have however revealed that three people have left the board.

“Yes, she [Smith] has resigned and I thank her for her contribution as chairman of the board while she was there and all the assistance was given,” said Moe.

“I also wish her the best in her future endeavours…two other board members have resigned, over a period and I also wish them the best in their endeavours,” Moe added.

The Senator however declined to disclose the factors which led to the resignations. “People resign for all kinds of reasons,” she said.

Government Senator Dr Crystal Haynes and marketing specialist, Sonia Mullins were recently appointed to the CBC’s board of directors.

Melba Smith, a former General Manager, returned to the corporation as chairman last June, after the Barbados Labour Party’s election victory. She had been appointed for a period of three years, which took effect from June 27, 2018.

During Smith’s tenure as chairman there have been some 116 layoffs, as the heavily-indebted statutory corporation faced the hammer in phase one of Government’s restructuring programme. kareemsmith@barbadostoday.bb