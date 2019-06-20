Listen up! - Barbados Today

Rameses Browne was the talk of the town on Sunday night as he received an encore for his song Doan Like Rameses which was written by Cheyne Jones.

Speaking to Bajan Vibes, Rameses said that his song being released mere days after his passionate video in which he said he was calling it quits was not a marketing ploy. In fact, he said before he received word from a family member who lives in Canada about the voice note which was circulating on social media, he had decided to call it quits as a means to an end.

“The song was done, but it had to be mixed and things needed to be put in. I just tell the men I am not doing the song anymore. I ain’t worrying with them. I done with that. Then everything was put on pause because I felt everybody hated me,” he said.

Rameses said at first, he was completely unaware of the hatred being spewed about him but after his relative and some fellow calypsonians encouraged him to not hang up his ‘kaiso boots’, he decided to release the song which has been having a lot of airplay.

“I said, you know what, I have to face this problem. I have to man up to it and then I saw a lot of people saying ‘don’t give up if that is what you love’. She [referring to his family member] told me to say strong because if you give up, what are you going to tell your children when they have schoolwork [to do]? I have to thank Barbados as a whole,” he said.

Ramses said he thanks God for giving him the strength to be able to handle the hatred aimed at him at the beginning of this Crop Over season.

“I am glad that God made me strong enough to nip it in the bud one time. I was travelling overseas, and I told the men to get the song, get the horns ready and get the song mix and mastered [so I can release it],” he said.

Since its release, he has had one encore performance in the House of Soca Calypso Tent and is hoping to take the song all the way to the finals of the Pic-O-De-Crop Competition scheduled to be held on August 2, 2019 at Kensington Oval.