Mottley in Morocco to forge closer links - Barbados Today

Prime Minister Mia Mottley has signalled her intention to forge deep ties with countries outside of North America and Europe.
The latest effort saw a delegation of government officials and key business figures meet in the Moroccan capital of Rabat, where the Prime Minister, along with Foreign Minister Senator Dr Jerome Walcott, pledged to good relations with the North African nation.
Mottley said: “Traditionally, Barbados has had a destiny that has looked north and has looked to the Caribbean region.
“But we believe we have an obligation to our citizens to be able to bridge the Atlantic and not to view the Atlantic crossing as that which only reflected an unfortunate episode in our history when slaves were brought across in the middle passage.”
In a joint news conference with Moroccan Foreign Minister Abdelkrim Benatiq on Friday, Mottley lauded Morocco as a key African hub and urged Rabat to view Bridgetown as a gateway to Caribbean and Latin American markets.
Mottley vowed deeper cooperation in numerous sectors including tourism, maritime affairs, fisheries, renewable energy, health, education and heritage preservation.
“Both countries have the opportunity to work with each other but more importantly, we have a similar approach to global affairs. We are rooted in the same values and we believe we have a common mission and purpose with respect to how we want to develop our people,” she said.
The meeting is the second with representatives of an African government in the space of a week.
Last Friday, the Prime Minister and president of Ghana, Nana Akufu-Addo held talks for more than two hours at Ilaro Court. They later revealed a plan for Ghana to supply nearly 400 nurses to Barbados.
At the more recent meeting in Rabat, Mottley revealed that leading business figures in tax and accounting had come to Morocco to start exploring “business solutions”. A number of meetings with Moroccan ministers and private sector officials would continue into the weekend, she added.
Mottley praised the Moroccan government for its stance on climate change and global warming, as well as its commitment to religious and social tolerance.
The Prime Minister said: “We trust and believe that the projection of this commitment to an Atlantic destiny for my nation, which is the first land mass that you meet after you cross the Atlantic is really and truly fulfilling a historical imperative in the 21st Century.
“We also believe in a peaceful world that is borne of tolerance and that will allow for diversity, particularly with religious tolerance.
“That is one that both our countries support and our voices therefore have relevance in the world together because together we are stronger when we make the same points, borne of the same values at a time when the world needs to hear our voice more than ever on religious tolerance and diversity and in the battle against climate change, which is having negative consequences for too many of our people.”
(KS)
9 thoughts on “Mottley in Morocco to forge closer links”
Lmao Ghana Morocco ok
Is this the same MIA who used to criticize the administration for flying out of Barbados??
She has done more travelling in one year than all of the Democratic Labour Party did in ten years.
She will soon grow wings with all of this flying around. And all of it being paid for by the Barbados Treasury which she swears is broke.
Plus limousine travelling, Luxury Hotel accommodation, top class caviar and Champagne, for she and her girls, all coming out of the taxpayers pockets.
BUT BARBADOS IS SEEING NO BENEFIT to the country of this flying here and flying there.
MIA AMOR MOTTLEY IS NOW LIVING THE HIGH LIFE!!!
However she is not paying the External creditors who Barbados owes. What a thing.
The easiest money to spend is taxpayers money.
Slavery is on the way…..
She just going around selling out what can Barbados really offer other countries besides a average expensive tourist product.
First Lady America will be focusing on you I bet ya lmao
THE Travelling Lady. ..bags packed..next stop.. …who knows. (nose)//
I think before many of you comment here, stupidly, take a really good moment to reflect on what the Prime Minister is saying and why she is taking the steps she is taking!!
To be honest, no matter what any party does someone will object to it, we are all different and entitled to our own opinions. And that is ok. Social discourse is the pillar of democracy and freedom. I do want us all to remember that just over a year ago, we gave her an absolute vote of confidence to take Barbados in another direction and we should give her some space to do so. At any point where she is betraying the trust that was given to her, then we should speak on it.
Mia is an all rounder batswoman. She first played ball with the sewage problem, when Abrahams showed signs of being overwhelmed by the crisis. Then she play ball with the transport situation, when two Ministers proved that not even them could find a solution to the confusion. Then along comes water, Mia had to step in a play ball there too. Now here she is in Foreign Affairs playing ball. Not her Ministry at all. That is Jerome’s portfolio as Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade. Mia is Prime Minister, Minister of Finance,Economic Affairs and Investment. Minister of National Security and the Civil Service.
She spends too much time doing the work of other highly paid Ministers. How big is the delegation of Barbadian tourists, and what is the overall cost to taxpayers, first class an all???
Let’s have transparency please.