2019 Barbados culinary team off to Miami - Barbados Today

The 2019 Barbados Culinary Team left on Thursday for Miami to represent the island at this year`s Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Taste of the Caribbean.

They are Chefs Nicolas Ifill, Damian Leach; D’Sean Miller, Shanese Phoenix, Shamar Bishop, Jamal Whittaker, Junior Chef Kiara Riley and Mixologist Alexander Chandler, Team Manager – Chef Henderson Butcher, Team Training Manager Assistant – Chef Glenroy Alleyne, Bartender Training Manager – Mixologist Ryan Adamson and Training Assistant – Chef Andre Nurse.

They are accompanied by other members of the team as well as Barbados Hotel and Tourism Association (BHTA) representatives including Chairman Stephen Austin and CEO Senator Rudy Grant.

Team Manager Butcher explained that the team is in high spirts after months of training and preparation for Taste, the region’s premier culinary competition and showcase.

He said, “We know this is not going to be an easy task but I do believe this team is ready for the competition. They have been working extremely hard and I am confident that we will bring back the honours. I am looking forward to great things and want to thank each of them for their commitment and dedication thus far.”

Chairman of the BHTA Stephen Austin, offering words of encouragement said, “The BHTA is extremely happy to continue its support of the Barbados Culinary Team and we want to salute each of you for the significant work you have been doing. Your offerings have been exceptional and there is absolutely no doubt in my mind that this culinary team will do well at Taste this year.

“You have a large number of people supporting you, from sponsors to the BHTA and Barbados on a whole. With all the negatives we hear daily about young people I think it is important that we commend you for having the right mindset and demonstrating that there are young persons out there who are doing great and positive things. So I want to thank you for your contribution and wish you the best of luck.”

Team Barbados will be competing against 13 other countries during the event which runs from June 21 to 25. They will also have the opportunity to broaden their skills and techniques by participating in a number of innovative and educational seminars for food and beverage professionals.