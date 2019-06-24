Motorcyclist must pay $2,000 in fines - Barbados Today

When Abdullah Akoojee realised that law enforcement officers were driving behind his unlicensed motorcycle he “panicked” and took them on a chase from St James to St Michael.

The 22-year-old cashier from King Street, St Michael was riding the motorcycle around 4:58 p.m. yesterday when police who were on duty along Prior Park Road observed he did not have a rear number plate.

As they continued to follow, Akoojee looked back and on seeing the officers, speeded up and drove in the direction of the traffic lights, at Hinds Hill Road, which indicated that he should stop but he never did.

Station Sergeant Peter Barrow said police turned on the siren and followed Akoojee onto Grenville Way where he again failed to stop at another traffic sign. He then proceeded on to St Stephens Hill, Grazettes Main Road and Pembroke Road where his motorcycle and the police vehicle collided.

Investigations by police discovered that he did not have any insurance or licence and was not registered with the licencing authority.

“Officer I know I was wrong. I got frighten and panic and that is why I ain’t stop. I was planning to pay the insurance and the tax next Wednesday,” Akoojee allegedly told police when he was detained.

He was charged for not having insurance or a licence as well as driving without a rear or front licence plate, failing to comply with a traffic sign, failing to draw his vehicle as close to the left as possible and not stopping at the sound of the police siren as well as proceeding beyond the stop line on a carriageway.

When Akoojee appeared before Chief Magistrate Christopher Birch today he pleaded guilty to all the traffic offences.

For proceeding beyond the stop line on the carriageway he was fined $500 to be paid in two months or two months in prison. For failing to stop at the sound of the siren, a fine in the sum of $500 in three months or two months in prison was imposed. Akoojee’s lack of insurance will cost him $1,000 in two months or two months in prison. He was convicted, reprimanded and discharged on all the other offences except the charge of failing to comply with a stop sign for which he was reprimanded and discharged.

All licences held by Akoojee for any other vehicles have also been suspended for a year. He must hand those licences in to the District ‘C’ St Matthias Magistrates’ Court by 9:30 a.m. tomorrow.