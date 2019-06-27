Bribery claims - Barbados Today

A number of businesspeople in Barbados have been confessing privately to having paid bribes amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars to public officials, Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs Dale Marshall has revealed.
However, he said they have refused to give official statements to the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF).
Noting that he understood the fears of being branded and reputations being tarnished, not giving evidence amounted to them being “nothing more than rumour-mongers”.
And he insisted that the “private confessions” were getting the country nowhere.
“It is no good to Barbados that wrong-doing is acknowledged privately while the financial and societal consequences remain unresolved,” Marshall told a Barbados Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) breakfast discussion at the Hilton Resort on Wednesday.
“Since coming into office, some businesspeople have come forward and informed myself and others that they have paid bribes to public officials,” he revealed.
“These bribes have sometimes been in the regions of hundreds of thousands of dollars. Some have come forward out of a spirit of contriteness and others have come forward perhaps only to show what villains have occupied the seats of power in this country in recent times,” he said.
Describing it as a “tragedy” when people were invited to give a statement to the police and they refused, Marshall said this hampered the chances of proceeding with an indictment against the persons who took the bribe or engaged in influence peddling.
While the issue of bribery was more pronounced immediately after the 2013 general elections here, with many charging that there was vote buying, there have been some whispers over the years of individuals paying individuals in various government departments or agencies to get approvals or a task done in their favour.
However, Marshall told the seminar themed Guided by Integrity: Moving Towards Good Governance and Reduced Corruption that when he asked individuals to make a formal report the response was “‘but I cant do that’, ‘I still have to live here’, I still have to do business here’, ‘my children still go to school at this place and that place’, and excuse after excuse”.
“We are moved to the point now where we sometimes feel like saying ‘do not waste our time’. If you are prepared to come forward and say that you did it, then help us to root it out,” he urged.
Marshall, who also promised the Integrity in Public Life Bill and supporting pieces of legislation before the end of this year, said he was just as eager as the general public to see corrupt individuals being charged and tried in the court of law.
“There is no doubt that the public readily cries out for the full weight of the law to be brought against the corrupt individuals. I believe they are right and it is our bounding duty to do so, but equally I have to say that these matters cannot proceed without evidence, either through witnesses or through incontrovertible, documentable evidence,” said Marshall.
“Evidence of corruption is not easily discovered. And no case is made or won on mere allegations,” he added.
The Government Minister stated that cases could also cost millions of dollars and take years to come to an end.
He said while it would be “fanciful” to expect evidence in the forms of documents and “other proof” waiting for him after the general election last year that would be enough for indictments to follow, that was “sadly not the case”.
“Corrupt individuals hardly leave fingerprints and each case must be made through painstaking investigation and analysis and this takes time,” he pointed out.
However, Marshall gave the assurance that the current Barbados Labour Party administration would “get it done”, but it would take time and effort. marlonmadden@barbadostoday.bb
31 thoughts on “Bribery claims”
“…but equally I have to say that these matters cannot proceed without evidence, either through witnesses or through incontrovertible, documentable evidence,” said Marshall.”
What about Donville Inniss and his co-indicted cohorts’ matter? Do Barbados authorities have access to the same “incontrovertible, documentable evidence” as US prosecutors?
The New York District seems to be proceeding with Inniss’ case with the evidence at its disposal. So much so he goes to trial in October on bribery and money laundering charges.
Carl Liz Harper Thompson what about your dirty dealings while a minister of government? Look no further. You are also guilty.
Dale my.good friend, you know and I know it doesn’t matter which administration in D,P U etc that will never stop,
You think any Government official will refuse a Million USD from a Businessman Certainly not me I will take it
How could land change hands without the owner’s consent
I want this godly Attorney General to stop playing politics to the BLP supporters. Please Dale Marshall, launch an investigation into what happened to the Al Barrack scam. The country needs to know exactly was behind it, and why.
Please Dale, investigate Carl(Liz)Harper and his husband, who it seems is no longer. The crooked ones are still in today’s Parliament Dale. Cut the bull shire!
Stupse
many were lawyers and know the law, will be waste of tax payers money despite people want to see justice, cannot win, only the smaller fish will get tied up.
Everything that happens in the dark will come to light even if the person confess on their dying bed because they don’t want to take it to their grave
What is the purpose of coming forward with a statement and not giving names. I would charge them too. Just saying
Ahmmm uh wonder if has lost the #villian Cape he too has worn??
People who live in glass houses should not throw stones!
I could understand their fear not to say who they have had to bribe to get things passed. It’s a small island and you don’t know who these individuals have connections with that could do their dirty work for them (i.e. take someone out)! For this to continue, it would place Barbados in a position where no one with scruples would want to do business with it…only mobster types!
What else is new the pot laughing at the kettle.
He better understand that campaigning is over and yuh can’t fool people twice , deal with what Abraham and Commisiong along with other colleagues are saying in relation to problems running the government
Auditor general’s report don’t lock up politicians otherwise many of those in parliament now would have been elsewhere , read the reports spanning 2002-2008 and tell me what you think . I’m sure things like the transport board issue when compared will look like chicken feed .
Business have been paying bribes to secure contracts for years and contributong to this problem and will continue to do so quietly, this is not a recent 10 year happening. Each party accuses each other and all benefiting. Unfortunately some of us know better. You think you can pay constituents bills with a minister salary.
Nothing is going to change in Barbados until we elect people based on their public record instead of their academic credentials…
This man talking so much nonsense, he forget Arthur fired three ministers for doing things he did not expose
Cackle… This article implies that only the DLP is involved in bribery, but this has been going on for a very long time.. Don’t get it twisted….!!!
Cornelius Drogo them don’t give jack his jacket because them loved Jill so Jack did all the bad things ever thing Jill did them sweeping under the carpet one day coming soon the carpet would be too high for the floor and every one will see the garbage
Look in the mirror Mr Marshall because you done get some of the sweets. You is the only one that rumor mongering.
It is sad to think that up to now nothing can’t be done about the persons taking the bribes. Its shame on this island.
A man now get all charges dropped from the drugs found on a yacht he and two other men were on!
Now he come with his rhetorics again! Oh the timings so sweet! So now people are to forget about the fellow on the yacht and restart this conversation that gets conveniently dropped every time their slip show!
Henderson Yarde
True words well spoken. Timing is everything and this Attorney General is believes that the 30 love thumping means that they can hoodwink all Barbadians with there Best BLP brand.
@Lloyd Gulston
What’s going on, my friend? Long time I have not seen your postings.
If crimes are committed and person was part of the crime .cant they be charged as in association to said crime, ……
I was told by quite a number of people ,not to trust anyone in good old Christian Barbados,
**************************************
People will sell they souls for a dollar……..
What is next for our nice little Barbados……
One day it will all come tumbling down….Lots of people will have to board plans and leave Barbados,,, but I hope by then law enforcement from , the UK, USA and Canada be involve… Barbados will become a very dangerous place to live……….
Corrections…….board planes and leave…..
Paying bribes is a crime. So what are you going to do about it?? Just run your mouth as usual???
If I had even requested a bribe or accepted one, I certainly would not go “confessing” to any Attorney General. I might “confess” to my priest, or better still confess directly to God, but certainly not to any AG who as a senior government official must have a certain amount of authority. What if he was able to use that authority to have me punished?