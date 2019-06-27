Outstanding fine lands St Michael man in jail - Barbados Today

He appeared in a Bridgetown Court on a criminal damage charge but was sent to HMP Dodds for an unpaid fine.

When Derek Decoursey Jones, of Block 4A Fernihurst Deacons, St Michael went before Magistrate Douglas Frederick today he pleaded guilty to damaging a table belonging to Kathy-ann President on June 26 without lawful excuse.

Station Sergeant Carrison Henry disclosed that the two lived in the same vicinity but are not on speaking terms.

Yesterday, Jones used the table, which President placed near her bar, to pick coconuts. She warned him about using her property but he was subsequently seen dragging it away. She spoke to him again and it was at that time that he kicked at the table’s leg breaking it. The item costs $250.

After outlining the facts the prosecutor informed the magistrate that Jones was known to the court and had a $3,000 fine imposed by the District ‘B’ Magistrates’ Court back in 2015 which he had failed to pay.

Jones wasted little time in telling the magistrate that he knew of his debt to the court.

“Sir, things tight . . . the money ain’t making. I have a serious injury. I really can’t work. I got shot in both my hands, which shattered my bone and affected my nerves,” Jones said as he asked the magistrate for extra time to pay the money in installments.

However, the magistrate informed him that the total amount would have to be paid today. Jones said that a friend would help him.

The friend did approach the court and described the convicted man as a “good community man” who was very helpful.

“I am going to help you,” he informed Jones who was remanded to prison to return to the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on July 5.

Jones will be sentenced on his substantive charge when the fine is paid.