Running for a good cause - Barbados Today

The Barbados Diabetes Association has received a financial injection from the No Limits exercise group. This afternoon, members of the local running and hiking group which promotes health and wellness through exercise and healthy living, handed over $3, 080 to the Association to assist with the execution of its programmes.

Spokesman for No Limits Dr Ingrid Burrowes told Barbados TODAY during a brief presentation that the money was raised through a running event held in May.

“This is very important to us. It is extremely invaluable. Several persons in Barbados suffer from diabetes and we need to educate those persons to manage their diabetes, and prevention is another area to be focused upon.

“As we know in Barbados, several persons are overweight and obese and this puts them at risk for chronic Non-Communicable Diseases such as diabetes. We really need to emphasise that problem,” Dr Burrowes said.

The Association’s public relations officer Kirt Trotman thanked the group for the donation and noted that the money would go along way in helping the Association carry out some of its many projects.

Trotman noted that it was not easy for Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to raise funds.

“I would like to thank the founders and the members of No Limit for this money which would definitely play a big role. We really thank them for the work they have done with us last year and this year, and we look forward to the continued partnership. We really thank anybody coming on board to assist. We have a lot of projects planned for the Diabetes Association of Barbados. These projects would be rolled out later on in the year because we are currently working on the logistics.

“We would have held a cocktail party where some of our sponsors would have heard some of our plans, so these funds would definitely be going towards such. We have a camp coming up in July and these funds would definitely go towards the camp,” Trotman said.

Trotman pointed out that the Association has seen an influx of volunteers from the University of the West Indies and Ross University. (AH)