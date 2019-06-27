Treatment for finger from jail - Barbados Today

A lack of a surety resulted in a 40-year-old man being remanded to Dodds despite cries that his finger was decaying and on the verge of being amputated.

Galveston Athelston Burke, of no fixed place of abode, was sent to the St Philip institution for two weeks when he appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick today.

He will reappear in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on July 9 on the charge of stealing a wallet and its contents including $75 cash totaling $120 belonging to Gregory Hope.

Burke has denied the May 11 charge against him. When he was offered bail he informed Magistrate Frederick that a friend who works in the City area would sign on his behalf.

However, at the end of the sitting police informed the magistrate that the person was unable to get to the court in time.

“I at the hospital with a finger,” Burke said as he removed the bandage on his injured middle finger of his right hand.

“If I don’t get back to the hospital it will get amputated, my finger is decaying. I don’t want to lose my finger, I miss this morning’s medication,” Burke stated.

He was told however that the relevant authorities would ensure that he gets the treatment needed.