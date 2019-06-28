Steps to stamp out corruption - Barbados Today

Whistleblowers should be given an incentive to come forward and reveal the names of persons involved in corruption.
And Government may have to look at putting the necessary framework in place so those with information would feel comfortable revealing it to the relevant authorities, says Prime Minister Mia Mottley.
Her comments have come 24 hours after Attorney General Dale Marshall revealed that businesspeople in Barbados had confessed privately to paying bribes amounting to hundreds of thousands of dollars to public officials, but had refused to give official statements to the Royal Barbados Police Force (RBPF).
Speaking during a press conference at the Grace Adams Suite at the Grantley Adams International Airport this afternoon, Mottley said special legislation might be needed to attract whistleblowers.
“What I have said and I’ve said it in Parliament, is that I believe also that you may have to create a framework where people are allowed to come and speak and that we have some kind of framework that deals with it and allows almost a truth and reconciliation moment, where there is some penalty still but that is different from your traditional approach,” the Prime Minister said.
“Part of the difficulty is small island sociology. They have to live in this country again and they don’t want to be that person who went and told on somebody. Now translate that to the schoolyard, translate it to the community, translate it to the family…that is exactly what happens when you tell people to stand up and be counted because they are fighting a culture of that.
“Now having said that, there are some things that are so palpable that we don’t necessarily require the same level of evidence but we require a meticulous gathering still of data,” she noted.
Mottley told the members of the media gathered that she held her Cabinet members to a high standard.
She said so serious was she about stamping out corruption that her Ministers had been required to do things which no other Government had done.
“I forced as a condition to serve in Cabinet that they all submit their declaration of assets which the Cabinet secretary has held in sealed envelopes pending the completion of the establishment of an Integrity Commission. That Commission I’m told will soon come,” she said.
“I could have done like the last Government and just did nothing, but no, everybody must submit and submit they did.”
Attorney General Dale Marshall also revealed that Government had engaged the services of attorneys to represent its interests as it related to several “acts of misfeasance”.
“This administration has already engaged attorneys to represent the Government’s interest from the civil side in relation to some acts of misfeasance we have seen.
“I’m not prepared to go beyond that, but actual work has already begun,” Marshall noted.
32 thoughts on “Steps to stamp out corruption”
Thats if the “WHISTLEBLOWING” is not on CAUCASIANS AND INDIANS.
BARBADOS IS THE BANANA REPUBLIC OF THE CARIBBEAN.
It shouldn’t be hold in no closed envelope by no cabinet secretary! It should be put out there in the public domain!
As I said before these things will never stop, My good Madam Prime Minister please let the Ants continue to eat the Honey
And white oak, who got bribed?
She should be the first to confess. Politicians regardless of party affiliation should understand that we can no longer be deceived. The PM needs to explain certain events that occurred during Edutech and four seasons among others. She needs to explain why she had retained a consultant who was involved in hardwood and minsters who benefited from the El Barak building and why Liz is still employed after her husbands were involved in the golden shower and removal of asbestos from a roof. BLP ministers and not only DLP ministers must stop pretending they are saints.
Do you really think those who will benefit from corruption will be blowing whistles? It is those who think they did not get the contract who are more likely to protest. But in most cases they too would have benefited. We need to create greater opportunities for businesses in general. How come after criticizing the DLP for allegedly giving major contracts to a few that the BLP has continued? Stop trying to deceived us.
Only fools rush in,with all due respect PM corruption should have been dealt with many moons ago so not taking nothing this government say seriously.Also let’s be real honest both of the two political parties to have governed Barbados don’t have clean hands so stop pretending that corruption is just the opposition party problem because it’s not it’s a Barbados problem which the governing party is part of.Until they is serious accountability and transperency in Barbados by politicians and government to citizens squat is going to change,before elections they were lots of talk about integrity legistation but a year into this government term still long speeches but no legistation sounds like a case of bait and switch.
Why are they locked away ??? If we are starting on a clean slate ,then all assets should be declared publicly.
The previous administration did exactly what other administrations did before. So tired am I of this blame game.
I WAS REALLY LOOKING FORWARD TO HAVING SOME JUSTICE THIS TIME AROUND….BUT I AM WILLING TO KEEP MY ICE KEY SAFE…
Before the last election the BLP were the whistle blowers. They knew everyone that were involved in corruption and the institutions involved in the corruption.
So what I am being told now is that they need a framework and compensation to blow their whistle for corruption to an end?
My God, my God. This kind of political folly happens only when the government takes the govern for fools.
The way you stamp out corruption is by implementing sustainable checks and balances … start prosecuting politicians for ethics violations and this should send a strong message to those who believe that they can undermine the public confidence devoid of consequences…
How do you stamp out corruption when politicians are cognizant of the fact that they can get away with it because of a lack of sustainable constraints which deter such behaviour…
Does the stamping out of corruption mean that political parties will no longer be forgiving debts and or appointing their families, friends, financial contributors, party faithfuls, campaign managers and their associates to boards, oversea postings, consultancies or creating opportunities for them?
Lets start the fight to rid corruption by releasing the FBI money laundering list from 2008!!!!!
Not one them politicians going be charge or go before law courts in Barbados…
All them are buddies and friends…and friends don’t hang each other …
But in mean time ppl cussing each other for them and waiting for charges…please…smhhhh…
If the Prime Minister was serious about eliminating political corruption … she would have revisited the ethics of the political office in an effort to strengthen them …
Incentives to people who willingly paid to get things done their way by passing the usual channels
It’s no wonder they won’t come forward anyhow they already got their incentives in tax write offs
And who are the relevant authorities the Prime Minister speaks of that whistleblowers are to reveal wrongdoing to? The Special Branch?
Will never happen cos every body go a price.
“Every body comes with a price tag “. It’s the way of life in this NEW WORLD ORDER.
Great to be PAID….Could become a FULL TIME JOB!!! Giddy UP….
Why does everyone seems so surprised to hear about corruption in BIM _ buhbados ?
How do you think those Politicians on they salaries are able to drive big American cars and buy condos in the USA , Canada ,own flats in Great Britian , send their kids to College and Universiities in foreign countries, and then they themselves go overseas for health care while boasting about how awesome of a Hospital is the QEH ?
Why does everyone seems so surprised to hear about corr*****n in BIM _ buhbados ?
How do you think those Politicians on they salaries are able to drive big American cars and buy condos in the USA , Canada ,own flats in Great Britian , send their kids to College and Universiities in foreign countries, and then they themselves go overseas for health care while boasting about how awesome of a Hospital is the QEH ?
OH I see
“I could have done like the last Government and just did nothing, but no, everybody must submit and submit they did.”
You mean like that government that run things between 1994 to 2008?? The Owen Arthur government that you were apart of, because they did nothing either! After a year in office one would think that you people would get on with the job and stop the blame thing. Blaming the other government is no solution!!!
All whistleblowers should be immune from prosecution and those who are found guilty of accepting bribes should be heavily fined.
For too long I’ve heard some contractors complained that they had proposals and/or estimates placed on hold, or turned down, as they did not include, “What’s in there for the Minister.”
As long as human beings are involved, corruption will always happen.
what about the guns Madame Prime Ministster?
Witness Protection in 2X4 Barbados???!!!
Just another branch of gang culture here in Bimshire. We got REAL gangs and wanna-be gangs. But who is who is no question for a realist.
@Afanni Henry – what about them??? What can she say??? Please….. just stop being silly.