One-stop entertainment licence - Barbados Today

One-stop entertainment licence

Article by
Katrina King
Published on
June 30, 2019

Starting this week, event promoters will be issued a one-stop entertainment licence from the National Cultural Foundation (NCF).

With six weeks of the Crop Over festival remaining, Prime Minister Mia Mottley, publicly apologised to the Crop Over promoters for the delay and hurdles they faced while obtaining licences for the season. This bottleneck has resulted in the postponing of some events.

Mottley was delivering the feature address at the renaming ceremony of the Spring Garden Highway to the Mighty Grynner Highway, when she declared that the 34 year old Public Entertainment Act will be reviewed. She disclosed that she met with the Barbados Revenue Authority (BRA), and it was agreed that the NCF would issue a one-stop licence for the rest of the Crop Over season.

The Public Entertainment Act states:

“A person desiring to keep a place of entertainment must apply to the comptroller in the approved form and produce at the time of application, the following documents: a certificate from the Chief Town Planner that the applicant has obtained planning permission in respect of the premises and the activities intended to be held thereon and a certificate from the Commission of Police that the applicant has obtained planning permission in respect of the premises and the activities intended to be held thereon. The applicant must also produce a certificate from the Commissioner of Police that he/she is a fit and proper person to keep a place of public entertainment and a certificate from the Chief Fire Officer that the premises are provided with sufficient fire exists in relation to the number of persons who are to be accommodated therein.”

 Prime Minister Mottley emphasized that urgent review of the Act was necessary.

 “I don’t believe that you should have to go through hell in this country to be able to do a simple thing as to help us celebrate this festival.” (KK)

16 thoughts on “One-stop entertainment licence

  1. Icenie JosephIcenie Joseph

    That’s great

      -   Reply
  2. Jennifer Burnett GoddardJennifer Burnett Goddard

    I so love this lady

      -   Reply
  3. Medu NeterMedu Neter

    Hands on

      -   Reply
  4. Duane BurkeDuane Burke

    Our system is built on Bureaucracy and Red Tape. Simplicity or Ease is not one of the strong points. It is great that common sense is starting to prevail. Hopefully change will come in other areas.

      -   Reply
  5. Llemor GrantLlemor Grant

    Why especially in a time that all different countries are gaining ground with their festivals and their carnival artforms, why are promoters who are helping to push our kadooment festival, getting sooooo much licks and stick with getting their fetes on the way? Bare fees and taxes etc etc etc. Have you all every thought about what would happen to the festival if these contributors collectively came together and through their hands in the air and gave up because of all the unnecessary issues that they have to constantly face every year after year after year?

      -   Reply
  6. Lauren KierulfLauren Kierulf

    Outside of the festival the granting of entertainment licenses has to be revised. Presently we have a situation in Worthing with a bar that is located next door to two blocks of apartments and their Sunday music and karaoke is extremely loud and carries on until 2-3am . Impossible for the occupants of the apartments to even watch TV far less sleep. Letters to the authorities have received no response or action.

      -   Reply
  7. Mark FentyMark Fenty

    Why do we have to pay to have an entertainment license? This is just another ploy in government arsenal ploys … that government employs to suck taxpayers dry…

      -   Reply
  8. Mark FentyMark Fenty

    Where there is no law liberty abounds …

      -   Reply
  9. Pearl CarringtonPearl Carrington

    It is about time the link between colonialism and independence was severed.

      -   Reply
  10. Shawn WalrondShawn Walrond

    excellent

      -   Reply
  11. Wayne NorvilleWayne Norville

    Over five years ago I spoke about this, Where is Party Central, Straw Hat Posse, Norsman. All these young entrepreneurs filled in the void that was left after the Cavacades were nearly wiped out.
    Then came the big hand of people who never realised Crop Over started in the Communities, so they came with their heavy handedness and taxed, heavy regulations and restrictions while other players were allowed to continue making money.

      -   Reply
  12. Shelly RossShelly Ross

    Why is the PM in this…..where is the Minister?

      -   Reply
  13. Austin HusbandsAustin Husbands

    This sounds REALLY familiar…arrgghh arrgghh

      -   Reply
  14. Wayne SealyWayne Sealy

    Where was Mia mottley all these years when men was making all foolish decisions? I hope we realise we dealing with best PM since day one!

      -   Reply
  15. Carol Grant CumberbatchCarol Grant Cumberbatch

    God bless this great Lady..

      -   Reply
  16. Carlton ProuteCarlton Proute

    Wayne, this is harder than lifting a horse from a well, because none of the know it all big ups now posing as cultural gurus know anything of the original, growth, successes, and community involvement that
    fueled this festival.
    Beurocracy, and big stick edicts

      -   Reply

