The Most Excellent - Now the highest honour for citizens - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

The Most Excellent – Now the highest honour for citizens

Article by
Katrina King
Published on
June 30, 2019

In observance of Barbados’ independence, the highest honour of the land will now include the title of The Most Excellent.

The announcement was made on Saturday by Prime Minister Mia Mottley who stated that the inclusion of the title for those who did not want to be tied to the pre-independence period. As it stands, Knight or Dame of St Andrew are the highest national honours a citizen can receive.

“We must claim our destiny and we must now establish an equivalent award under the freedom of Barbados so that Barbadians who do not want to be known as Sir or Dame of St Andrew can still have the highest level award in this country,” the Prime Minister said during her feature address at the renaming ceremony of the Spring Garden Highway.

“There will still be some who want the Knight of Saint Andrew, but there are many, many of us of the independence generation who would not know how to accept that award, those persons in claiming the freedom of Barbados would hereafter be known as The Most Excellent,” she proclaimed.

 The Prime Minister said the title reaffirmed the Barbadian identity, as future generations of Barbados can embrace their “Bajaness” or “Barbadianess”.

 “Those children who may not be scientists or who may not be doctors or lawyers or who may not be politicians must forever know that they can attain the highest heights in this country and receive the greatest acclaim of the people of this land by expressing to us that which comes from within . . . . We have reaffirmed what nobody else can do for us, our sense of Bajaness our sense of Barbadianess.” (KK)

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

14 thoughts on “The Most Excellent – Now the highest honour for citizens

  1. Beverley MayersBeverley Mayers

    Take a minute to read and digest being honest and true to one’s self is the greatest policy!

      -   Reply
  2. Kevin AlleyneKevin Alleyne

    Hmmm, sounds like paving the way to go Republic.

      -   Reply
  3. Ayo-Ololara Ifeoma NomandeAyo-Ololara Ifeoma Nomande

    Most Excellent! Excellent! Drop those shackles one by one. It’s about damn time.

      -   Reply
  4. Maureen BurgessMaureen Burgess

    Thank you PM, was waiting for that a long time ago, many deserving to be recognized. Hard work pays off. Love ❤

      -   Reply
  5. Emmerson Sealy SrEmmerson Sealy Sr

    Joan Hoyte. Camilla Niles. Joseph Niles. Remember Olutoye’s book: Westminster’s Jewel, the Barbados story.

      -   Reply
  6. Shawn WalrondShawn Walrond

    excellent

      -   Reply
  7. Sandra HusbandsSandra Husbands

    A proud and wonderful moment in our history.

      -   Reply
  8. Clarisson Clarke-FranklynClarisson Clarke-Franklyn

    Give Richard Stoute something, he deserves to be acknowledged

      -   Reply
  9. E Jerome DavisE Jerome Davis

    I love the most excellent but do not fathom the freedom of Barbados bit.

      -   Reply
  10. Camilla NilesCamilla Niles

    Throwing off the yokes of our colonizers,at last.

      -   Reply
  11. Belfast

    On the day it was announced that the Bishop of Barbados is dropping the colonial appendage of “Lord” from his title, we hear that Barbados is instituting a new award, while still holding on to the colonial inspired Knight of St Andrew. If we are instituting a Barbados “Most Excellent” award. then we have to turn our backs on any Buck house award, Knighthood,CBE or OBE, otherwise the designation “Most Excellent” will ring hollow.

      -   Reply
  12. volly

    This is a woman who the first thing she did after becoming PM was to bold facedly knight her own father. Give me a break.

      -   Reply
  13. Belfast

    But will the planter and merchant class of Barbados accept a Freedom of Barbados award?

      -   Reply
  14. ric

    Won’t make a difference when titles will still be given as political rewards.

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

Holding out hope
June 29, 2019
Hoping for a miracle
June 29, 2019
Students taken ‘to court’
June 29, 2019
Woman, 51, recuperating after stabbing at Swan Street
June 30, 2019
BWA parts company with HR head
June 29, 2019
Last post
June 29, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs