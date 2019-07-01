Weed is not legal, Magistrate warns - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Weed is not legal, Magistrate warns

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 1, 2019

“Leave out the weed, it is not legal,” was the advice given to a 39-year-old first time offender today.

Andrew Tremaine Davidson, of 1st Avenue Waterhall Land, St Michael was arrested for possession of the illegal drug on June 30.

Police were on patrol along Bay Street, St Michael when they saw Davidson around 1:25 a.m. walking with a jug in his hand. He took off running when the officers approached him and was subsequently held on Browne’s Beach.

He was searched and the wrapper containing the vegetable matter was found in his pocket.

“I forgot that in there,” he allegedly told police at the time. He told Chief Magistrate Birch today that he just had the drug in his pocket.

“It is not legal. It may become legal one day but not now. Leave out the weed, keep yourself sensible,” Birch told Davidson before placing him on a yearlong bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

If he breaches the order Davidson will have to pay the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court a $500 forthwith fine or spend six months in prison.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

2 thoughts on “Weed is not legal, Magistrate warns

  1. Kyle DouglasKyle Douglas

    Waste of time

      -   Reply
  2. Clive WalrondClive Walrond

    Really u wouldnt know if u walk around

      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

BWA Director of Human Resources reinstated
July 1, 2019
Woman, 51, recuperating after stabbing at Swan Street
June 30, 2019
Holding out hope
June 29, 2019
Hope fades for missing American couple
June 30, 2019
Students taken ‘to court’
June 29, 2019
Soca For Her rocks Sugarland
June 30, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs