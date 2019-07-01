Weed is not legal, Magistrate warns - Barbados Today

“Leave out the weed, it is not legal,” was the advice given to a 39-year-old first time offender today.

Andrew Tremaine Davidson, of 1st Avenue Waterhall Land, St Michael was arrested for possession of the illegal drug on June 30.

Police were on patrol along Bay Street, St Michael when they saw Davidson around 1:25 a.m. walking with a jug in his hand. He took off running when the officers approached him and was subsequently held on Browne’s Beach.

He was searched and the wrapper containing the vegetable matter was found in his pocket.

“I forgot that in there,” he allegedly told police at the time. He told Chief Magistrate Birch today that he just had the drug in his pocket.

“It is not legal. It may become legal one day but not now. Leave out the weed, keep yourself sensible,” Birch told Davidson before placing him on a yearlong bond to keep the peace and be of good behaviour.

If he breaches the order Davidson will have to pay the District ‘C’ Magistrates’ Court a $500 forthwith fine or spend six months in prison.