Fire at Kooyman construction site - Barbados Today

Fire at Kooyman construction site

Sandy Deane
July 2, 2019

Fire destroyed a truck and crane at the construction site of the Kooyman Megastore at Kendall Hill, Christ Church around 11:45 a.m.

The truck and the crane were subcontracted by Moorjani Construction Limited.

According to Construction Manager with Moorjani Construction Limited David Collins, the blaze has been brought under control and there were no injuries.

The cause of the blaze is being investigated.

  1. Adrian ReidAdrian Reid

    So as you land,you done bring another one plz….

  2. Jerry

    Adrian what does your broken bajan comment mean.kindly explain .much appreciated

