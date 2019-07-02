Prison bed for stealing sheet - Barbados Today

A 36-year-old handyman has been sentenced to three months in prison.

Raymond Clifford Deshong, of Bannister Land, Martindales, Road, St Michael had pleaded guilty to stealing an $80 bed sheet on January 24 belonging to Karzis, located on Lower Swan Street, The City.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick had given the accused, who is known to the court, an opportunity to pay for the item.

However, when he reappeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ court today he told the magistrate that the person he was depending on to pay the money had not done so.

The sentence was then imposed.