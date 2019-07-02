Prison bed for stealing sheet - Barbados Today

Prison bed for stealing sheet

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 2, 2019

A 36-year-old handyman has been sentenced to three months in prison.

Raymond Clifford Deshong, of Bannister Land, Martindales, Road, St Michael had pleaded guilty to stealing an $80 bed sheet on January 24 belonging to Karzis, located on Lower Swan Street, The City.

Magistrate Douglas Frederick had given the accused, who is known to the court, an opportunity to pay for the item.

However, when he reappeared in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ court today he told the magistrate that the person he was depending on to pay the money had not done so.

The sentence was then imposed.

1 thought on “Prison bed for stealing sheet

  1. Raheem GriffithRaheem Griffith

    These titles are priceless

      -   Reply

