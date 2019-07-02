Teenager on remand - Barbados Today

Teenager on remand

Barbados Today
July 2, 2019

Yet another St Michael teen has been sent to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds after coming before the court on gun and ammunition charges.

This afternoon, 17-year-old Kemar Aykeem Bruce, of Beckwith Street appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick on two indictable charges under the Firearms Act.

The young man will wait to face the High Court on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and 11 rounds of ammunition on July 1.

Bruce, who is represented by attorney-at-law Angella Mitchell Gittens, will make his next appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on July 30.

3 thoughts on "Teenager on remand

  1. Krisken CoppinKrisken Coppin

    Really can’t understand what’s wrong with these youngsters 17 years old and with a gun and look at he head

      -   Reply
  2. Krisken CoppinKrisken Coppin

    All them want losting way in prison until they rot cause they wouldn’t hear

      -   Reply
  3. Krisken CoppinKrisken Coppin

    If them don’t care have to treat them the same way

      -   Reply

