Teenager on remand - Barbados Today

Yet another St Michael teen has been sent to Her Majesty’s Prison Dodds after coming before the court on gun and ammunition charges.

This afternoon, 17-year-old Kemar Aykeem Bruce, of Beckwith Street appeared before Magistrate Douglas Frederick on two indictable charges under the Firearms Act.

The young man will wait to face the High Court on charges of illegal possession of a firearm and 11 rounds of ammunition on July 1.

Bruce, who is represented by attorney-at-law Angella Mitchell Gittens, will make his next appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on July 30.