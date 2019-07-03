Accused to spend Crop Over on remand - Barbados Today

Three men who have been on remand since early last month in connection with a number of burglaries today asked to make bail applications.

They are Nicky O’Neal Boyce, 31, of 4th Avenue Skeete’s Road, The Ivy, St Michael; Shaddrie Sheldon Dacosta Marshall, 30, of Lower Richmond Gap, St Michael and Shamar Tashaka Jahamos Callender, 33, of Block 1C, Deacons Farm, St Michael.

After making their intentions known Magistrate Douglas Frederick asked the prosecutor whether he was still objecting to bail for the accused. The prosecutor said “objections remain for all of them lumped together”.

First to address the magistrate, Callender said: “I don’t feel he should lump everybody in the same bracket due to the fact that I only have two cases and all two cases can be done here. I have my wife there that is ten weeks pregnant. I seeking a little bail today,” Callender stated.

Callender is charged along with Marshall with entering De Hill Mini Mart and Sports Bar between April 15 and 16 and stealing a variety of items valued at $4,642.50 including alcohol, drinks, cigarettes and food items along with $1,031.45 in cash belonging to Francia Reece.

He is also charged with Marshall and Boyce with entering the Eight Ball Bar between May 2 and 3 and stealing 28 bottles of alcohol worth $1,545 while Boyce and Marshall are accused of stealing 198 packages of hair from Beautylicious trading as No. 1 Beauty Supply when they entered the establishment between May 14 and 15 as trespassers.

Boyce and Marshall are further accused of entering Harper Bar and Bakery and stealing 170 bottles of alcoholic beverages and energy drinks worth $11,699 between March 28 and 29; No. 1 Beauty Supply between February 10 and 11 stealing 49 packs of hair worth $20,190; Goalkeeper Bar between March 11 and 12 and stealing 108 bottles of alcohol worth $7,117 belonging to Cecil White and Eric Travellers Bar and stealing 12 bottles of alcohol and 27 boxes of cigarettes worth $612.

However, the magistrate told Callender that the time had not come for bail and he would impress on the prosecution to get the file ready.

It was at that time that Marshall stated: “That means it don’t make no sense to make a bail application then?” He then asked for a long date to allow the police to get its house in order.

Boyce interjected saying: “ I have nothing to say”.

Callender then pointed out that as Crop Over was on the horizon he would like a September date to which his co accused agreed.

By consent of all three accused they will make their next appearance in the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on September 4.