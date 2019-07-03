Crack user sent for evaluation - Barbados Today

He entered a not guilty plea to an assault charge but had a change of heart moments later after the prosecutor informed Magistrate Douglas Frederick that his mother wanted him to get professional help.

Station Sergeant Carrison Henry informed the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court that the mother of Akeem Ricardo Thompson, of Block 2E Ifill Road, Haynevilles, St James had “a little concern” as he was presently on bail from another jurisdiction.

“His mom said he really has a problem and that she needs some intervention. He was at Verdun House and he left and there are fears that he would reoffend if granted bail,” the prosecutor said after the 24-year-old pleaded not guilty to assaulting Sakina Straughn on July 2.

“I plead guilty . . . I have a problem for sure . . . I need the help,” Thompson said as he threw in the towel.

The facts were then read revealing that Thompson assaulted his girlfriend with whom he has had a relationship for the past eight months.

Station Sergeant Henry said during the relationship Straughn realised that

Thompson was a user of crack cocaine and got him help at Verdun House but he left two days later.

Yesterday, the two were at Queen’s Park having a conversation. She tried to leave when she realised that Thompson was acting strange but he grabbed her by the back of her neck. A policeman was passing by as she was struggling to get away and Thompson was arrested and charged.

The prosecutor said Thompson was not known to the court but had matters pending.

His mother then took the stand and addressed Magistrate Frederick.

“He smoking dope . . . the real reason I am here is to see if you can help him. . . . He wash me in curse and I am the only person that stand up for him . . . but my back broad . . . I trying my best,” the mother stated to which the magistrate replied: “You can take a horse to water but you can’t make it drink.”

The girlfriend also addressed the magistrate saying that she realised that Thompson was using the drug because he was “getting on funny and I was watching his movements”. She said at that time they were staying together but she asked him to return to his mother’s house.

“When he is not on cocaine he is good,” she revealed.

After listening to the parties Frederick remanded Thompson to the Psychiatric Hospital for an assessment followed by possible drug rehabilitation.

Thompson’s next court date is July 24.