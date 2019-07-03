Mascoll predicts economic bounce this year - Barbados Today

Despite anaemic growth for the first half of 2019, one of Government’s top economic advisors, Ambassador Clyde Mascoll, is confident that the Barbados economy will take-off in the latter half of this year.
Speaking at the Barbados Stock Exchange’s rebranding of its Junior Market to the Innovation and Growth Market at Savannah Hotel this morning, Mascoll explained that in just one year the Mia Mottley administration has restored the conditions necessary for growth.
“The combination of increased spending, especially in an environment where there has been more than an expression of investor confidence, I think it is fair to predict that in the second half of this year there would be an upward movement,” said Mascoll, who did not say by how much he expects the economy to grow.
Barbados has realised an average rate of growth of -0.7 per cent for the past decade.
However, Mascoll explained that with confidence already restored, the other ingredients for economic growth, which are consumption and investment, should be added when Government’s income tax relief measures take effect this month. He argued that the new-found spending capacity will be a major beacon to illuminate the country’s economic growth path.
“Barbadians seem hardly aware that starting this month there is going to be substantial tax relief. As of this month, a Barbadian earning $6250 will manage to save $350 and this is monthly relief. A Barbadian earning $10,000 will have $600 more in take-home pay. This is as a consequence of the change in the income tax structure. This is not anything to scoff at. In fact, this is the best tax relief in the history of Barbados,” said Mascoll, adding that this feat was especially impressive under an International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.
He added, “There is no IMF programme that I have ever heard of that within the space of ten months, gave tax relief to anyone. One typically associates an IMF programme with fiscal austerity, which means Government is expected to extract more taxes from the system. But starting July, the Government has allocated income to repay all Barbadians the Income tax arrears due between 2011 and 2016.”
However, he made it clear that increased spending power alone was not going to do the trick, as some of Government’s other decisions, which have resulted in greater ease of doing business, coupled with a vibrant tourism sector, have all factored into his prediction.
“When you look at the fact that consumption is the sole end of production and what Government is doing to inject this type of income into the economy, I cannot see anything but an upward trajectory. This is added to the fact that tourism is doing well, plus Government has made it easier, through various legislations such as at Town and Country Planning, for persons to invest,” he said.
In underscoring the strength of the country’s fiscal position, the economist noted that Barbados’ debt to GDP ratio is now hovering at around 121 per cent, down from 170 per cent last year. The ambassador made it clear that the country’s fiscal position is strong and the concerns surrounding the wanton printing of money is now a thing of the past.
He also gave Government kudos for the stabilizing the foreign reserves, which now stand at $1.2 billion, up from $400 million when Government took office in May 2018. He argued that while some may look to diminish this accomplishment by suggesting that the reserves are being propped up by borrowed funds, such persons should be reminded that “Barbados was in no position to borrow money from anyone a year ago” until the current administration started to address the country’s fiscal position.
colvillemounsey@barbadostoday.bb
8 thoughts on “Mascoll predicts economic bounce this year”
Mr Springer just wait and see. Be optimistic. Celebrate the improvement so far and don’t be a pessimist.
No need to get excited .He said is giving a prediction, in other words speculating/guessing.
Here we go again with this stabilizing foreign reserves foolishness. It has not moved because we have not been paying the overseas creditors. Too bad nobody listens to Clyde anymore.
Mascoll I heard this all before. It is a very bad practice when you advice yourself. Worse yet when you tell yourself a lie and then believe that lie, then you know desperation has set in.
Mascoll speaks of income tax relief for persons earning between $6’000.00 to $10’000.00 monthly as a growth strategy. How many of the 2’500 employees sent so far fall into that category? Additionally, with the lack of confidence in the economy who is willing to go on a spending spree with $300.00 to $600.00 in tax relief?
With respect to the payment of income tax returns. We know this is an IMF requirement if government is to make further draw downs. The question is how would this one off payment sustain annual growth in an economy?
He speaks of a vibrant tourism industry. For some time now tourist numbers have up but receipts have down. With bookings being made in the host countries must of the monies in tourism never gets into the country.
The bar, restaurant and spleassure spend has been down for sometime now and will be reduced further as a direct result of the imposition of the room tax.
It is nonsensical to argue about a healthy foriegn reserve with monies borrowed rather than monies earned. At what rate is this government prepared to borrow to prop up the foriegn reserves as the country goes into the Christmas season and foriegn reserves come under strain? It is not only nonsensical but absolutely ludicrous to praise yourself of having a healthy foriegn reserve when the country faces the real prospect of foreclosure from refusal to pay its foriegn creditors.
Can Mascoll explain specifically how this predicted growth will be realized within the context of government’s commitment to the actualization of a 6% primary surplus of GDP, as mandated by the IMF for fiscal year 2019 – 2020. Further cuts are expected in government’s spending, more public servants will be retrenched, increase taxes and user fees are expected. All these dampened economic growth.
Mascoll seem contented to trot out merely stats and rhetoric at this time, the job of a mathematician, when the country desperately needs someone with the capacity to understand and build the political economy, the job of an economist.
Now one can see why the overtures from the BLP to former Prime Minister, now Professor Owen Arthur.
Some people will be upset that Moody’s gave Barbados a credit ratings upgrade. Others will be p*ssed off for receiving more money in their paycheck. Then there is another group that hate the idea of the Barbados economy being on the rebound. Oh, well! Too bad!
This clown said we have more disposable income than before, where is he living and what is he doing for the salary/reward he is receiving
Ahmmm my extra disposable income will $126. Pray tell me how that will help when I am the only breadwinner because other members of my household were retrenched and to this day cannot find employment???
Bad news for those DLP MISFITS here..they have just received a JOLT in their hearts since they bodies were so accustomed to DOWNGRADES now to stopped SUDDEN so would bound to have some sort of effect on bodies already BATTERED ,BRUISED ,LICK UP and KNOCKED DOWN by the LANDSLIDE last year.
Those CHUPID MISFITS already KNOW that their beloved Party ,the now DEFUNCT DEMOCRATIC LABOR PARTY as a Political powerhouse IS to be blamed for ALL the PROBLEMS the Country is facing,but still expect the BLP to correct them in ONE YEAR.
Now after their HISTORIC BEATING ,their YARD FOWLS got all the ANSWERS.
Wunna SET PROBLEMS and CAN’T SOLVE DEM….anybody that SETS PROBLEMS SHOULD KNOW THE ANSWERS,but want to come here and tell people their answers are wrong…how the RH wunna know that ?….what IS the answer then?