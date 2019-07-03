QEH appeals for urgent blood donations - Barbados Today

QEH appeals for urgent blood donations

Sandy Deane
July 3, 2019

 

The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) Blood Bank is issuing an urgent appeal for O negative and A negative blood donations. Donated blood products will help replenish the QEH Blood Bank’s supply to ensure those blood products are readily available for patients with serious medical needs such as cancers, blood disorders, premature babies, cardiac procedures and trauma victims.

Volunteers between the ages of 18 and 70, who weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in generally good health are asked to donate blood at the National Blood Collecting Centre located at Ladymeade Gardens, St Michael, between 8 a.m. and 3:15 p.m. on weekdays or 8 a.m. and 12 noon on Saturdays.

 

 

