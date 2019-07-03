Two shot at Bank Hall shop - Barbados Today

Read our
ePaper!

Two shot at Bank Hall shop

Article by
Sandy Deane
Published on
July 3, 2019
Two men in their 20s were shot and injured, one critically, when gunmen opened fire on a shop in Bank Hall last night.
 
According to police, the victims were outside the shop at 3rd Avenue, Mannings Land. Around 9:20 pm, several men in a vehicle drove up, got out, opened fire and drove off.

One victim, a 27-year-old man, received multiple wounds about the body, police said. He is listed in critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.

The other, aged 25, suffered an injury to the left side of the head. His condition was not immediately known.

Police said they are continuing investigations.

Share it!
TwitterFacebookWhatsAppGoogle+LinkedInPin It

3 thoughts on “Two shot at Bank Hall shop

  1. Unruly Rose Emily LewisUnruly Rose Emily Lewis
      -   Reply
  2. Christopher David AlleyneChristopher David Alleyne

    The guns of Navarrone

      -   Reply
  3. Richard BraithwaiteRichard Braithwaite
      -   Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may also like these articles

Trending Stories

‘Cowards’ scolded
July 2, 2019
Atherley: PM didn’t want me!
July 2, 2019
Rihanna pays homage to Estwick
July 2, 2019
Water’s ‘woe’
July 2, 2019
Two shot at Bank Hall shop
July 3, 2019
Teenager on remand
July 3, 2019
Barbados Today Copyright © 2019 | Developed by Luova Labs