Two shot at Bank Hall shop - Barbados Today

Two men in their 20s were shot and injured, one critically, when gunmen opened fire on a shop in Bank Hall last night.
According to police, the victims were outside the shop at 3rd Avenue, Mannings Land. Around 9:20 pm, several men in a vehicle drove up, got out, opened fire and drove off.
One victim, a 27-year-old man, received multiple wounds about the body, police said. He is listed in critical condition at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital.
The other, aged 25, suffered an injury to the left side of the head. His condition was not immediately known.
Police said they are continuing investigations.
3 thoughts on “Two shot at Bank Hall shop”
The guns of Navarrone