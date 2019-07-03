Water ban pushes Crop Over fete changes - Barbados Today

The three-month water prohibition issued by the Barbados Water Authority (BWA) has prompted some Crop Over event promoters to find alternatives to prevent the overnight revelry from drying up.

Organisers of Crop Over events such as Powda, Puff of Colour and Jabinval have noted the island’s water scarcity issues and are taking precautions to ensure that patrons get the best vibes at no further cost to the depleting water levels.

Powda, known for its slogan, “paint, water and powder”, substituted foam for water. Over 6,500 partygoers that who attended the event last Saturday enjoyed themselves regardless, its organiser said.

Powda’s Daniel Evelyn said that the promoters saw it as their social responsibility to be conscious of their water usage this Crop Over as the drought intensifies.

Evelyn told Barbados TODAY: “Foam as a result of the water ban was a social responsibility on behalf of all Bajans. Because we are Bajans, we want our water running and we want to make sure that all Bajans respect that as well so we incorporated foam into the event and I think it is here to stay.”

The water ban which runs from June to August prohibits the watering of garden lawns and grounds. There is to be no washing of roadways, pavements or vehicles as well. Anyone who fails to comply is liable to be fined $500 or face imprisonment.

The organisers of the popular Crop Over J’ouvert fete, Puff of Colour, revealed that the planning committee has taken measures to ensure that patrons get the ultimate experience.

Co-organiser Nadia Wilkie said: “Since the ban would have come in June, we would have actually put some measures in place.

“We have spoken to our suppliers for that service and we have put plans in place in order to mitigate and still provide a good experience for our patrons.”

Jabinval, hosted by One Island Entertainment, an event to kickstart Grand Kadooment weekend, is avoiding water altogether. Director Dionne McClean told Barbados TODAY that for the past two years, the fete has chosen not to include water because of the copious amounts of wastewater from the tankers.

She disclosed that initially there were discussions to incorporate water into the “paint and powder” fete but those talks ceased following the water prohibition.

McClean said: “The reason we didn’t do it for the last two years is that the tanks that we were using were always leaking so a lot of the water was being wasted so we stopped it.

“When we thought about doing it this year, there was a question mark and obviously there was the water ban.

“At the end of the day, we still have to protect the community and the homeland so if it is a situation where we are wasting water and it affects the island in any way we would put a stop to it.”