Update: Teenager rescued from well has passed away - Barbados Today

Police have confirmed that 17-year-old Kyriq Boyce of No 13, Regent Hill, The Pine, St Michael has passed away.

According to lawmen, Boyce was reportedly walking across the top of a well situated at the rear of a residence at #16 Martin Road, The Pine, St Michael.

The top of the well collapsed and Boyce fell into the well which is approximately 100 feet deep.

A team of fire officers led by Acting Deputy Fire Officer Errol Gaskin responded to the incident.

They rescued Boyce around 1.30 p.m. and he was immediately taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.