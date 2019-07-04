Update: Teenager rescued from well has passed away - Barbados Today

Update: Teenager rescued from well has passed away

Sandy Deane
July 4, 2019

Police have confirmed that 17-year-old Kyriq Boyce of No 13, Regent Hill, The Pine, St Michael has passed away.

According to lawmen, Boyce was reportedly walking across the top of a well situated at the rear of a residence at #16 Martin Road, The Pine, St Michael.

The top of the well collapsed and Boyce fell into the well which is approximately 100 feet deep.

A team of fire officers led by Acting Deputy Fire Officer Errol Gaskin responded to the incident.

They rescued Boyce around 1.30 p.m. and he was immediately taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

6 thoughts on "Update: Teenager rescued from well has passed away

  1. Laron PilgrimLaron Pilgrim

    Sad time indeed

      -   Reply
  2. Nicole JordanNicole Jordan

    Omg this is sooo sad and painful, my condolences to his family and his friends

      -   Reply
  3. straight talk

    Condolences to all his family and friends, and that place want cleaning up.

      -   Reply
  4. David

    Oh my sad indeed my heartfelt condolences.

      -   Reply
  5. Carson C. Cadogan

    What next???

      -   Reply
  6. Tennyson Drakes

    NOW THIS IS A VERY SAD ONE. May he rest in peace.

      -   Reply

