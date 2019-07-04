Update: Teenager rescued from well has passed away - Barbados Today

Police have confirmed that 17-year-old Kyriq Boyce of No 13, Regent Hill, The Pine, St Michael has passed away.
According to lawmen, Boyce was reportedly walking across the top of a well situated at the rear of a residence at #16 Martin Road, The Pine, St Michael.
The top of the well collapsed and Boyce fell into the well which is approximately 100 feet deep.
A team of fire officers led by Acting Deputy Fire Officer Errol Gaskin responded to the incident.
They rescued Boyce around 1.30 p.m. and he was immediately taken to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
6 thoughts on “Update: Teenager rescued from well has passed away”
Sad time indeed
Omg this is sooo sad and painful, my condolences to his family and his friends
Condolences to all his family and friends, and that place want cleaning up.
Oh my sad indeed my heartfelt condolences.
What next???
NOW THIS IS A VERY SAD ONE. May he rest in peace.