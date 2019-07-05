Help for alcoholic thief - Barbados Today

A 41-year-old old man who admitted to a theft charge today also accepted that he needed help for his alcohol addiction.

As such Magistrate Douglas Frederick referred Ryan Antoine Stewart, of 1st Avenue Weekes Land, Goodland, St Michael to the Probation Department for drug rehabilitation.

His struggle with alcohol was highlighted after he pleaded guilty to stealing four deodorants from Channel Enterprises Limited on July 3.

The magistrate issued a restitution order for the items totaling $58. 56 to be returned to the store located at Black Rock, Main Road, St Michael.

Sergeant Edwin Pinder told Magistrate Frederick that the security guard on duty on the day became suspicious when Stewart keep looking in her direction while at the cashier paying for other items. As he exited the store he was stopped. He handed over the items and was later charged by police.

Stewart is now on $500 bail to return before the No. 1 District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on August 29.