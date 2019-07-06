UPDATE: Man beaten to death identified - Barbados Today

Police have identified a man who was beaten to death at the entrance of the Fairchild Street bus terminal early on Saturday.
Dead is 43-year-old Rupert Patrick Stoute of Inch Marlow, Christ Church.
Stoute’s death brings to 32 the number of homicides recorded in Barbados since the start of the year.
Around 1:46 this morning, police received a report of a disturbance during which a man was being beaten by a group of men along Fairchild Street.
Police responded to the scene and discovered an injured Stoute on the ground.
The Ambulance was summoned and took Stoute to the QEH. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.
14 thoughts on “UPDATE: Man beaten to death identified”
So, are we going on a manhunt with kids gloves, child’s play or nahhh?
This violence in Barbados must stop most of us are good peaceful people
At least they have the suspect in custody!!!
until Barbadians enact a neighborhood watch or this will continue to be the reality.
This is just wrong
And BLP continue to make Mock Sport at Crime and Violence
Only if they had not made those Videos making Mock Sport at Crime and Violence
Now an Absentee Attorney General , Guy Smiley drawing a Big Salary and Blaming
Adriel Brathwaite
32 Murders and Climbing while BLP asking Masses to defend them from the Angry Electorate who want to see them as One Term Government
My deepest condolences to his family and friends…why did they do him like that? I hope the Police round up every one of them that beat him and stabbed him to death…how can they sleep at night though…omg..
This burns my heart how many more mothers? have to be holding there bellies. LORD have mercy how many more families? When people walking around meking serious threats how to distroy your children because of who their are associated with. I am so disturbed at this. May his soul RIP and rise in glory
Funny how the people getting killed but the killers are not….. please stop messing around and start executing them.
They were NOT strangers and the common factor was DRUGS,DRUGS and MORE DRUGS….DRUGGIES killing DRUGGIES by the GUN and the KNIFE.
People want DRUGS and in got na money…people writing IOUs for drugs and when de friday come ,their pay packs gine to buy more drugs instead of paying off who they owe first.
Barbados needs so much pray, wow what’s happening in my fair land ?
My problem is this. He was stabbed and was able to flee his attacker. This should have given the attacker time to say to himself .. What have I just done and to run away….. but no…He followed him to finish him off. Then some lawyer will tell him to plead guilty to manslaughter so that he WILL get a slap on the wrist. I am waiting with baited breathe cause this was “premeditated”. Murder.. at the second try.
That little island has become so violent its beyond words. It’s time to rethink other vacation places.
God aint dead who eve did this brutal attack God is not sleeping …rest in peace bro im shocked and sadden