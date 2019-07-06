UPDATE: Man beaten to death identified - Barbados Today

Police have identified a man who was beaten to death at the entrance of the Fairchild Street bus terminal early on Saturday.

Dead is 43-year-old Rupert Patrick Stoute of Inch Marlow, Christ Church.

Stoute’s death brings to 32 the number of homicides recorded in Barbados since the start of the year.

Around 1:46 this morning, police received a report of a disturbance during which a man was being beaten by a group of men along Fairchild Street.

Police responded to the scene and discovered an injured Stoute on the ground.

The Ambulance was summoned and took Stoute to the QEH. He was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.