‘Harmful to health’ - Barbados Today

Despite finally getting off the ground at the beginning of this month, it appears that Government’s woes surrounding the controversial 24-hour polyclinic service are far from over.
Today, nurses from the Geriatric Hospital, the health facility from which the majority of nurses were taken to staff the pilot of the urgent care component at the Winston Scott polyclinic, staged a sick-out.
According to a source close to the development, nurses at the Beckles Road institution are concerned that they are now being disadvantaged by the removal of staff nurses, who are reportedly to be replaced by nursing assistants.
“We have not confirmed if this is true, but we understand that the staff nurses who have left the Geriatric Hospital to work in the 24-hour polyclinic, will be replaced by nursing assistants. The duties that staff nurses carry out are senior to what nursing assistants can do,” the source said.
They contended that the polyclinic project, which has already suffered several setbacks due to staffing issues, had evolved into a case of shifting resources to one area at the expense of another.
It was also pointed out that the issue also raises questions of exploitation of junior staffers within the state-run health system.
“Are the assistants who are coming, expected to fulfil staff nurse duties? Are you going to recruit nursing assistants, who are paid at the lower grade, to carry out the duties of a staff nurse? If that is so, then that is exploitation. Nurses are so stressed by these developments that some of them could not attend work today.” the source added.
It was also revealed that the nurses of the state-owned elderly care facility felt as if their contribution to the health service was not fully appreciated, following remarks by a panellist, who was speaking during a live programme carried on the state-owned television station. The source did not reveal the date and name of the programme, nor did they reveal the organisation that the panellist represents.
“That person’s statements seemed to diminish what nurses do. It maligned and downplayed the duties that these hard-working nurses actually perform and many felt insulted by the comments. The very description of their duties was offensive. These are professionals, yet you have this person, who should know better, saying that all these nurses do is turn beds and turn patients. Highly disrespectful,” the source stressed.
Barbados TODAY visited the Geriatric Hospital but could not ascertain the impact of the sickout. Staff members would only confirm that a number of nurses were off the job.
Several attempts were made to reach Minister of Health Lieutenant Colonel Jeffrey Bostic for comment but these were unsuccessful. However, when contacted, Deputy General Secretary of the National Union of Public Workers (NUPW) Wayne Waldron would only state that the “matter was being investigated” by the union.
Last month, Bostic revealed that Cabinet had taken the decision to consolidate the human resources originally earmarked to be shared between the Winston Scott Polyclinic and the David Thompson Health and Wellness Complex, into the facility at Bay Street. Fourteen nurses, comprising mainly of volunteers from the Geriatric Hospital made the transition to the round-the-clock system at the polyclinic.
At the time, Bostic was convinced that the new arrangement should satisfy all concerned parties, as only the specially-contracted staff would work the “graveyard” shifts.
9 thoughts on “‘Harmful to health’”
Man,some a wunna nurses really playing the A$$ now.
If Nursing Assistants are going to work alongside wunna,what the RH that got to do wid wunna?
It is also alleged that some of you NURSES don’t even give two hoots about some of the PATIENTS there…now all of a sudden wunna pretending that all ya care
All a wunna that called in ‘SICK’ should be FIRED like SH8 because NURSING ASSISTANTS WERE ALREADY WORKING THERE BEFORE this 24hr Clinic was talked about.
Bet when Nurses start coming in from overseas that wunna gine bound and come to work…FIDIOTS.
@harry turnover, the very same nurses that you are cursing so stink, are the same ones that will have to attend to you when your geriatric ass take in sick.
BK,I am NOT cussing ANYBODY…I am TELLING IT AS IT IS…if YOU prefer to BURY your head in the sand ,then SO BE IT.
….and the SAME NURSES that don’t give a HOOT about MAN,WOMAN or the DEVIL might treat YOU the SAME way that those NURSES treat some patients when ya geriatric ass take in sick too
If you are a NURSE,and YOU sound like one…YOU ARE FULLY AWARE that there are SOME NURSES that are VERY UNCOUTH and UNCARING towards the GENERAL PUBLIC…you might very well be one of those…what you SOW..YOU GINE REAP…like YOUR GERIATIC ASS in gine get sick too.
…. correction….like your GERIATRIC….
Hope you don’t butt up on some of those NURSES when ya old A$$ gone back in pampers,
I have HEARD and ENCOUNTERED NURSES like those I mentioned and on one occasion even had to let one of them know THAT I WAS PAYING FOR MY SERVICES and NOT one who was attending a CLINIC..cause she was TREATING me as though I was at a CLINIC.
I even LODGED a COMPLAINT to the MANAGEMENT about her behavior.
I can see where the ppl family gine place law suits in court, N/As are not staff nurses, N/As cannot give medication, and in a adverse situation they are no help cause they can administer medication, so you cant have one staff nurse per shift in any ward, it is wrong, because if you have to give certain medication two staff nurses must be on that ward to certify that it is the correct one, ppl gine get sue, and i know this is a practice which now occurs at the QEH, and it must be stopped, i am in agreement with the nurses who are sticking out, too many short cuts, if government over the years had address the nurses plight they wont be in this now, nurses want house and land, and its sad when they go to get a lone for it they cant get it, unless some one else is there to sign off, GOVERNMENT need to give them loans up to at least $300,000.00 interest free to pay back like in 25 years, so that they can get homes, that is why some leaving,
NOW some thing which was brought to my attention which is happening at the QEH in the A&E department, and that is ORDERLIES taking PREGNANT WOMEN from there to the LABOR WARD with out the assistant of a NURSE, this should not be happening, PPL DONT LET AN ORDERLEY ALONE TAKE YOUR RELATIVE ANY WHERE WITH OUT THE PRESENT OF A NURSE, i heard of two stories where ORDERLIES SAID THAT THEY HAD TO DELIVERED BABIES IN THE ELEVATORS, this should not happen ORDERLIES ARE NOT MEDICALLY TRAINED, AND THE LIFE OF THAT MOTHER AND CHILD CAN BE PUT AT RISK, THOSE TWO STORIES WERE CONFIRMED BY A NURSE FRIEND OF MINES, THERE IS A LOT THAT IS WRONG AT THE QEH AND I WONDER IF MIA MOTTLEY KNOWS, I DONT THINK THAT THE INFORMATION BEING GIVEN TO THE MINISTER OF HEALTH IS THE TRUE PICTURE, SPECIALLY IN THE MAIN OPERATION THEATRE, WHERE I WAD TOLD THAT NURSES ARE WORKING EXTRA HOURS JUST TO FINISH A LIST CAUSE THERE ARE NO RELIEF FOR THEM, AND I KNOW YOU CANT SCRUB OUT IN A MIDDLE OF A CASE EVEN IF THE CASE TAKE 3 HOURS OVER YOUR TIME, AND IN SOME CASES SOME NURSES ARE BEING ASKED BY THE SISTER IN CHARGE TO WORK WITH OUT GETTING PAID JUST TO GET BACK A DAY OFF, I FEEL WHEN YOU WORK YOU SHOULD BE PAIDED, THIS IS NOT THE CALLED FOR THE SISTER OR NURSE IN CHARGE TO MAKE, I UNDERSTAND THAT THERE IS A OVER TIME SHEET TO BE FILLED OUT, THIS IS UNFAIR TO THOSE NURSES, I WILL CHECK BACK WITH MY SOURCE AND SEE IF IT GET SORTED OUT, my source saidthat one day soon only the sister will be on duty for the 7 am shift
Roger Parish,who do you think give the patients their medication?of course they are INSTRUCTED on how,when and where …the odd occasion might be ADMINISTERING INJECTIONS….all of those medications might be every 3 to 6 hrs…and supervise…that is ALL the NURSES do….the Nursing Assistants will be responsible for the bathing,cleaning and the general looking after of the patients at the GERIATRIC Hospital.
Geriatric patients are NOT SICK persons per se….the SICK ones are TRANSFERRED to the QEH and one doesn’t need TWO NURSES for every shift.
Roger Parish,I am well aware of the problems at the QEH…too few DOCTORS,NURSES and little space
@Roger – spot on. If the nurse assistants are moved then this will put more pressure on the RGN, who have to do more. The Geriatric or any other elderly care hospital will function like a mini hospital, i.e debriding wounds, dressings, categorizations, patient monitoring, fluid balance, peak flow monitoring, sliding scale, NG tube passing and many others which a nurse assistant cannot do on their own. One will not think that all this goes on at a geriatric hospital but it does. Doctors are there daily and even on call. And very few patients are ever transferred to the QEH.
The nurse assistant in the polyclinic cannot even function as an RGN either so the recipients of that institution will still be out to sea.
@Harry – I can see with much of what you are saying on the behavior of many nurses, and this type of thing is what make patients/service users angry and lash back too, hence the need for the now guards at that polyclinic. But no one will ever investigate the behavior or poor mannerisms of the nurses, dental assistants, and some doctors too. Then again we got this nasty wicked treatment of this majority people spread right across Barbados in most government organizations.
Should be catheterisations.
JENNIFER, The kind of nursing you have now is very poor in barbados, the young nurses now even some in they 30s up to 50s, have so many tattoo all over the body, once nursing was a thing to be proud of but not now, I saw at the QEH , some wear some of the most tight pants and dresses, and you can tell the color panties they wear that is how low it have gotten, no class,
i heard of a case on WARD B5 some years ago where a nurse was wear a tight uniform and a male patient told her she look a kinda way and she got vex and the patient was discharge and had to come to the hospital ever few days for dressing, the hospital should be SUED FOR THAT,
Nurses arent even turning the patients now, and the patients get bed sores, i heard of a patient form one of the caribbean island who was on the HDU and developed bed sores, and this patient was a paying patient, and some nurses treat the mother of the patient badly, and the mother was told when she said she paying for a service the nurse told her she dont care, i know she have the name of the nurses and is thinking aboujt writing a complaint to the QEH BOARD FOR THEM ,
the biggest mistake was to take nursing from under the general council body it was under and place it under BCC, cause all was lost, you have nurses who didnt even work 5 years as staff nurses and are tutors, i hope by now that they can teach, I remember back in the 90s third year students use to run wards by them selves, but you cant have that now, since the standards are poor, the pass mark had to be reduce so that students could pass,