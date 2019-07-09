Hazelwood back in court July 12 - Barbados Today

Hazelwood back in court July 12

Article by
Barbados Today
Published on
July 9, 2019

A 36-year-old man will next appear in a Bridgetown court on Friday.

Nigel Agiea Hazelwood, of London Road, Brittons Hills, St Michael got the adjournment when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today on three criminal charges.

The artist pleaded not guilty to stealing $1,000 belonging to Ann-ree Weekes between July 7 and 8.

He however admitted to the charges that he destroyed a cellular phone, two pillows and a pair of shoes belonging to Weekes as well as a mattress and four pairs of shoes belonging to Rickiem Hazelwood on the same date.

The facts of the criminal damage charges will be outlined when he returns before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant on July 12. The complainants in the matter are also expected to make on appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on that day.

2 thoughts on “Hazelwood back in court July 12

  1. Jai Khan BarbadosJai Khan Barbados

    The only way to comment on this is in plain Bajan… Why wunna is doan stop telling lies doah….wuh part uh 36 he cud be!!

      -   Reply
  2. Mar

    Which part uh he could be 36 years old!!!!!

      -   Reply

