Hazelwood back in court July 12 - Barbados Today

A 36-year-old man will next appear in a Bridgetown court on Friday.

Nigel Agiea Hazelwood, of London Road, Brittons Hills, St Michael got the adjournment when he appeared before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant today on three criminal charges.

The artist pleaded not guilty to stealing $1,000 belonging to Ann-ree Weekes between July 7 and 8.

He however admitted to the charges that he destroyed a cellular phone, two pillows and a pair of shoes belonging to Weekes as well as a mattress and four pairs of shoes belonging to Rickiem Hazelwood on the same date.

The facts of the criminal damage charges will be outlined when he returns before Magistrate Kristie Cuffy-Sargeant on July 12. The complainants in the matter are also expected to make on appearance in the District ‘A’ Magistrates’ Court on that day.