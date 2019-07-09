Keeping it cool - Barbados Today

Students of the Daryll Jordan Secondary School gave back to their community recently, when they donated an industrial fan to the St Lucy District Hospital, River Bay, St Lucy.

Teachers threw out the challenge to students of the Trents, St Lucy school to give a donation that would benefit others, specifically the older generation. They met the challenge head on by collecting a donation at their Ash Wednesday service this year to contribute towards the cause, but it did not stop there.

“After collaborating with the Principal Nursing Officer (PNO) at the district hospital, Francine Watson, they discovered there was a need for an industrial fan in the hospital’s kitchen,” he said. In order to solidify the lesson, the principal encouraged students to give beyond the Ash Wednesday service so that students would make a worthwhile decision to bless the residents at the St Lucy District Hospital.

“Students really gave generously towards the effort,” explained the school’s Positive Behaviour Management Programme Co-ordinator Michael Toppin. The students not only presented the fan to hospital staff, but went a step further by helping to install it in the kitchen.

Principal of the school Stephen Jackman; Acting Chief Nursing Officer, Ministry of Health and Wellness Sandra Barrow; PNO at the hospital Francine Watson; and Food Service Supervisor at the hospital Machita Layne were all present for the donation. (BGIS)