‘Oil down’ - Barbados Today

A new oil deal struck recently with Jamaica has resulted in Barbadians paying much less for fuel.
This was revealed today by chairman of the Barbados National Terminal Company Limited (BNTCL) Alex McDonald, who confirmed that the contract had been awarded to Jamaican company Petrojam Limited “within the last six months” following last November’s closure of Barbados’ previous oil provider, Petrotrin.
Last year, after 101 years in the oil refining business, the Board of Directors of Petrotrin announced that it was ceasing operations of the Trinidadian refinery.
At that time the Board said the company intended to restructure and expand its role in exploration and production.
Petrojam is Jamaica’s only pretroleum company and is wholly owned by the Government of that country. It provides a full range of domestic, transportation and industrial petroleum products.
In an interview with Barbados TODAY, McDonald said the new deal with Petrojam meant Barbadians would pay less for fuel.
However, he explained that due to fluctuating oil prices on the international market, it might not appear that way.
“The quantities of oil and the quantities of fuels that we bring in, in the scheme of the global makeup, are very, very small, so typically what we buy it for is the global price plus a premium. So depending on your consumption, the premium is lowered. Countries that use a lot of fuel pay at the global price, but the countries that don’t use a lot pay the global price plus a high premium,” McDonald explained.
“One of our mandates was to lower that premium. Unfortunately, the price of oil has been going up and down in the recent past and the mechanism has been very quick to adjust, so the average person would not have seen the benefit of the deal that we have struck. But I can tell you, had we not gone to this point, the price of fuel would be much higher.”
In fact, McDonald said the deal with Petrojam was much better than the one with Petrotrin.
He said while BNTCL had received numerous offers worldwide, Barbados’ relationship with Jamaica was a decisive factor in awarding the contract to Petrojam.
The chairman however, did not disclose the price which was negotiated.
“Through our competitive tendering process that went through about six months ago, we received a lot of quotations from all over the world and Jamaica had the best price for us and as a result we went and we renegotiated an even better deal based on our relationships with them and our future plans. So that’s where we get our oil from right now,” McDonald said.
“The price we are getting now is much more competitive than the Petrotrin deal. What the closure of the Petrotrin refinery did was allow us to get into a position where we could be very competitive.”
Minister of Energy and Water Resources Wilfred Abrahams told Barbados TODAY he was satisfied with the deal which had been brokered.
“I am comfortable and I have entire faith in my chair and the management of the statutory corporation and I am comfortable that we are getting the best price possible. The Petrotrin closure affected us briefly, but it allowed us the opportunity to find a better deal somewhere else,” Abrahams noted.
randybennett@barbadostoday.bb
10 thoughts on “‘Oil down’”
The details were not disclosed. Heh look I want to know which better deal was turned down to favour the Jamaican deal because reading between the lines, the deciding factor was not cost but your “relationship” with Jamaica. See why I couldn’t be a journalist for a media house?
Oil goes down all the time. That wouldnt change anything here
Waiting to see the new prices. LMAO.
Where and when did transparency stop???
Let people know the figures McDonald.
It’s such a good deal that details gine remain hidden and no one could see any savings smh.
Seeing a significant reduction in the price of gas at the pump is all that matters.
But I boldly breath on that one.
They always come with this nonsense “But I can tell you, had we not gone to this point, the price of fuel would be much higher.” didn’t take long in the article to find it. Gas will be 4 dollars by this time next year..
I agree with you Cisco Wolf, gas will be $4:00 by the turn of the new year. It is all planned, but with a smiling public relations campaign.
Transparency, Transparency! We don’t need your cock and bull story about we not seeing the benefits of the deal, QUESTION: 1) what was the cost of the deal with Petrotrin, 2)What is the cost of the deal with Petrojam, 3) What are the savings from this deal with Petrojam not excluding the premium……….We need figures,,,, we have a lot of educated people out here that can do the calculations,,,, we need to know what we pay at the pump is reasonable and that the savings you make from this deal trickle down to us and not placed in somebody’s pocket! WE NEED THE TRANSPARENCY THAT WAS PROMISED!
Is Jamaica still getting their oil from Venezuela under petrocaribe. Sems like Jamaica is reselling low cost oil to Barbados.