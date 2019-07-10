Botanical Gardens to be ‘like nothing ever seen before, says Mottley - Barbados Today

The newly developed Botanical Gardens at Waterford, St Michael, to be opened by yearend, will be unlike anything ever seen before on the island, the Prime Minister has declared.
Barbadians are to get their first real glimpse of the gardens when the Soca Monarch calypso competition is staged there later this month.
The gardens are to cover the entire stretch of land on the former Waterford, Belle and Codrington plantations west of the ABC Highway.
Speaking to reporters just after a tour of the grounds ahead of the Crop Over event, Prime Minister Mottley said: “For many of us, when we were children, Queens Park was the only place we could go with a lot of grass where you were free to run around. It looked big then, but it looks really small now, and even King George the Fifth Park looks small, so where can we take children now so they can enjoy a lot of open space?
“We are planning to create a space where Barbadians can come and socialise, relax, and meditate, and ideally I want to see this aspect of the project completed by December this year.”
She noted that the land on the western side of “Waterford Boulevard”, the main road which stretches from the Norman Niles Roundabout on the ABC Highway to Waterford Bottom, would add a new dimension to the Botanical Gardens as Government wanted to bring an international flavour to it.
The Prime Minister said: “We want to bring the world to Barbados in these botanical gardens and create a sense of the world for all Barbadians. So we are planning to work with foreign governments and ask them to participate in creating a global garden.
“They can take parts of this land and have representations of gardens that reflect their own country and culture. For example, you immediately know a Chinese or Japanese garden when you see it, while a country like Morocco has a completely different approach owing to the fact that it has been a water-scarce country for a millennium.”
Mottley said Government had already spoken to Morocco about overseeing five hectares of the land, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs had been tasked with raising the matter with diplomatic representatives here. She also spoke about bicycle trails on the inside and outside of the gardens, along with wrought iron lamp-posts all around the perimeter to highlight the craftsmanship of Barbadians.
24 thoughts on “Botanical Gardens to be ‘like nothing ever seen before, says Mottley”
Sounds lovely
BT please dont use this pic anymore. She looks a bit deranged here.
Sounds very nice and I hope to be able to enjoy it. They will need to plan for security so we can safely utilise it. However I wonder how government goes about prioritising a project like this in an environment where there is no money for other necessities.
What kind of legal arrangement would be entered into for the use of the land with the respective Governments participating in the exciting and novel project?
Have the i’s been dotted and t’s crossed?
Could not that money have been used to repair broken wells, fix potholes and other neccessary priorities?
Can we bout here have an update on what one is going to do regarding the state of the QEH.
In the meantime what is being done about the West Coast road ?
Recreation is vital I think it’s a fabulous idea !
Imagine we’re importing so much food and our dear “beloved” PM is talking about botanical gardens. We can’t feed ourselves, but she’s inviting people from all over the region and beyond to come to Bim, building more hotels, but instead of planting more food, it’s botanical gardens, if yuh please. Wow! Just fukn wow!
Wow, I guess it will be more beautiful than the natural Dominica Botanical Garden. I hope so!
Well YES…madam PM . I see u visit to vincey d other day left an imprint ehh .our Botanical garden is BEAUTIFUL….the ambience and scenery usually left me speechless…..I will visit when it’s complete.in dis fast pace thing call life..we need to stop..smell d roses n walk barefoot on d grass..calm..
Sounds like quite a plan. I’d like to see the park and a well maintained trail system for hikers and bikers (not the motorized ones though) but with lots of fruit and some food plots intespersed. Flowering plants will support a beekeeping industry and might be sponsored but this National green space should be mostly self-sustaining.
Can’t find money to help poor people with nothing but can find money to build a garden
I hope local talent is used. The lady that runs Andromeda Gardens now is very knowledgeable and very talented when it comes to plants and Landscaping.
Where the weed at?
This is nice. It might also boost tourism a little where they can come and do their Instagram pics, but I would rather we have better roads and a better hospital before all this first.
The roads could be too!
@SHARON JACOBS: So St.Vincent is the example? Yes, cover up the suffering with pretty curtains.
Do not hold your breath on this project because if you do you will die.
How is it possible to do this in such a short period? I think it’s a great idea but I would think it would take years to develop a botanical garden.
Well, Well and we have no money……But the first thing that the BLP did was increase their wages and salaries. Maybe there was in fact money and a lie was thrown out to the public to enhance their chances of winning (and it worked) because I can’t imagine where all this money is coming from in such a short space of time, and I mean millions has been spent so far and more to be spent, and yet they found no money in the till. Hummmm.
Thought these things does come down the list of things needed to be done..any how i will still wait 3 hrs for a bus.
I like the idea as it is about 100 years too late, but, better late than never but I am concerned as to how it will benefit the country in these trying economic times?
I like um MAM.
Imagine a beautifully landscaped green space from Norman Niles to Warrens. Enough to make one look forward to being stuck in rush hour traffic.
Even though the maintenance thing has me worried, here’s your jacket.